Rhinox launches most hygienic stainless-steel pipes and press fittings

India, 15th February 2022: Rhinox, a well-known and prestigious brand known for manufacturing stainless steel pipes and press fittings, has come up with an extraordinary and special profile that consists of Double O-ring with VV shaped grooves. It also includes 5 stage pressing. The primary function of the newly launched profile is to offer an extraordinary safety function with a double edge. Some of the benefits of newly launched VV press fittings include high level of hygiene, durability, less maintenance, hassle- free & leak proof plumbing. This special profile is highly suitable to be utilized in concealed locations behind the walls or when laid underground.

Keeping in mind the issues related to plumbing and cons of plastic and GI plumbing, Rhinox with its effective R&D and awareness, revolutionized a solution namely stainless steel press fittings. The idea behind launching VV (Triple) Press fittings was to help people to make pipe connections within fraction of seconds and to make the process of plumbing hassle- free and leak-proof.

Rhinox is an esteemed & eminent brand that manufactures stainless steel pipes and press fittings and offers high- quality stainless steel plumbing solutions. The company is well-aware of the shortcomings that people using plastic & GI plumbing are facing. The primary mission of the company is to make people aware of the pros of stainless steel plumbing and how it can contribute to eradicating the issues connected with plastic & GI plumbing. The company’s vision also includes helping plumbers, architects and consumers to complete the entire plumbing process with a high level of safety & security and in a time-effective manner. The main purpose of using stainless steel as a choice of material is that the material is known for being 100% hygienic. Hygiene nowadays plays an important role in people’s lives as it directly impacts their health. Hence, it is important to come up with something that is hygienic & can contribute to people’s good health. Keeping in mind the need of a hygienic environment, Rhinox came up with offering people stainless steel plumbing solutions.

Stainless steel is one of the most versatile materials available in the market. Stainless steel has been awarded as one of the most hygienic choices. The material can be used in a variety of challenging environments. Stainless steel has no pores, cracks or open spaces which prevents the bacteria from entering. The material is highly resistant to outside and external factors which may threaten its hygienic state. The hygiene factor of stainless steel has helped it to gain much of the popularity in the market. When it comes to plumbing, stainless steel is the perfect choice due to easy to clean and self- healing surfaces.

Rhinox expansion plans include to make people around the globe more and more aware of the numerous benefits of stainless steel plumbing and to help people with hygienic, durable and hassle- free plumbing solutions. The idea is to eliminate extra time, money and hard work that people invest in welding, soldering and brazing. The company’s plans include ensuring that people are offered quality as well as transparency. The vision is to provide reliable and personalized stainless steel plumbing solutions. Other plans include to keep on offering clean, pure and hygienic plumbing solutions across different sectors. With the help of American innovation and extensive research & development, the company focuses on improving and enhancing its products and keep on coming up with new ones to meet the expectations of the customers and the needs of the market.

