Richa Dave reveals what it takes to be a successful make-up artist

Ever wondered about working as a makeup artist? The answers about being a makeup artist as a career option are revealed by the celebrity makeup artist Richa Dave. She needs no introduction as she has been in the beauty industry for more than a decade now. Her beauty studio, Jasmine Beauty Care started by her mother in Ahmedabad is running successfully for more than 30 years now. The art and creativity of beauty is something that she has imbibed from her mother. Richa in her fruitful career so far has done many splendid makeovers for influencers, celebrities from the Gujarati film industry and other prominent names from different industries.

Giving an insight into her daily life, Richa reveals that her days are filled with a lot of creativity and collaboration with different creative minds. “Being a makeup artist is not just restricted to style your clients. It is much more than that. The creative process of being a beautician includes working with the best hairstylists, fashion designers, editors, publications and web portals. All in all, beauty is interlinked with the fashion industry as well as the entertainment industry”, said Dave. With new projects daily, Richa feels blessed to utilize her creative potential to the fullest.

Richa Dave has mastered international certification and holds great expertise in bridal makeup. Her beautiful makeovers have added a royal touch, that has seen her successful run as a leading bridal makeup artist in India. As far as work stress is concerned, Richa says that a makeup artist must be well-versed with being spontaneous, creative and the last-minute changes that happen in the work schedule. “Appointments that get booked might be cancelled at the last moment. So as a beautician, we have to be prepared and adapted with spontaneity”, she added.

Looking back at her journey, Richa Dave feels fortunate to continue the legacy and reputation set by her mother. Polishing and grooming her skills with the latest advancements in the beauty industry, Richa has made sure to impress her clients with her exemplary work ethics. Besides keeping the viewers updated about the beauty tips and tricks on social media, the makeup artist also conducts interactive sessions for all the aspiring beauticians. In the past, her beauty programs were telecasted on national television, and this talented beautician holds Limca Book of Records twice. One for being the youngest beautician in 2006, and the other in 2007 for doing makeup and hairstyling blindfolded among 800 other beauticians.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.

