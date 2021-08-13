According to Rishi Khandelwal MBBS in the Philippines might be a good option for foreign students who are aspiring to study medicine. Cost is one of the main factors and for a 4-year degree, you are looking at about $33,000 which in the US may cost from $150k to $250k. Rishi Khandelwal states that the MBBS equivalent in the Philippines is also known as MD (Doctor of Medicine). UV Gullas College of Medicine is the top-ranking medical college in the Philippines.

Furthermore, the cost is not the only factor making it an attractive proposition. Rishi Khandelwal has found that for MBBS in the Philippines, candidates get access to direct entry with a lower entry score. Some students may be surprised to hear that one can be eligible for entry as low as 50% marks in the requisite subjects and cheap cost of living as other incentives to complete their medicine in the Philippines.

Another aspect is that the standard of education is quite high. Rishi Khandelwal states that for MBBS in thePhilippines the language medium is English. For international students who are completing their education in English, it is a vital assurance that the language is not becoming a barrier. Over the years, the Philippines has become the hub of medical education. The quality and internal recognition of medical education in thePhilippines is high with a huge demand for medical health professionals from thePhilippines in the Middle East.

Due to these factors, Rishi Khandelwal states that it is no surprise that MBBS in Philippines has become a popular destination for students from Nepal, India, and Ukraine. Many experts believe that it offers an ideal balance of theoretical and practical knowledge. Many Indian Medical students are currently studying at theUV Gullas College of Medicine campus. From accommodation to food, Indian students are completely taken care of at UV Gullas College of Medicine.

However, there are some disadvantages of studying MBBS medicine in thePhilippines. For example, food and accommodation can be hard to find. Many educational institutes unfortunately have no hostel facilities. This puts pressure on students to travel to and fro from campus where sometimes it can be a safety issue. Rishi Khandelwal says that MBBS in thePhilippines may also have lesser rotations and placements according to credible sources. UV Gullas College of Medicine provides hostel facilities to abroad students.

In summary, it is most convenient and affordable for students to study MBBS in thePhilippines. It is up to the candidate to make maximum use of the opportunity. At the end of the say, Rishi Khandelwal believes that every place to study MBBS will have its downsides, and students need to evaluate the pros and cons of studying MBBS in thePhilippines from their own perspective and situation.Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Digpu News Network. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.