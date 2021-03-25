Ritesh Goyal takes a step closer to success by winning the 40 Under 40 Award

India, 25th March, 2021- GIBS is a global institute that helps students nurture and grow into known individuals in the business world. It is one of the top business schools in India that provides its students with an international exposure. They offer various specializations like business analytics, marketing management, finance management, and many more. They also offer great placements to their students, recruitments from companies like Bose, Calvin Klein, Deloitte makes it a better school. Mr. Ritesh Goyal, managing director of GIBS, has put his heart and soul into making it such a big name. Recently, Mr. Ritesh Goyal won the Top 40 under 40 awards by ASMA India in the field of education.

The top 40 under 40 is a quest for influential names of the year in the field of education. An event that gathers some great names that have been change-makers and innovators in the education industry. The guest of honor for the event was Dr. MVV Prasada Rao, Director, CBSE, who has work experience of 35 years in the industry. The event has many more prominent speakers including Dr. Pankaj Mittal, Gopalkrishnan Ramachandran, and other well-recognized people in the field. The event aims to increase networking, interaction, and faster learning

Mr. Ritesh Goyal has had a journey that can inspire many. He is the Chairman and Managing Director of Goyal Group that has helped GIBS reach a standard where it can make students into known business figures. He has always had a fair understanding of business to know how to make the most out of any situation. His ventures include Goyal Educational trust, GIBS (Bangalore), Pathfinder value creations Pvt ltd, GIBS social foundation, and G-Trio. He is also a motivational speaker, personal branding coach, startup specialist and strategist, and Philanthropist.

Managing Director of GIBS, Mr. Ritesh Goyal says, “I have achieved my goals and strive for the betterment of society. Not only do I believe in enhancing my confidence by building more opportunities, I believe that everyone associated with us plays an equal role in our success. I believe that the future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams. “

Mr. Ritesh Goyal thinks that if one can impart wisdom and share one experience with young learners there is nothing better than that. Your networking skills determine your net worth is another thing he swears by. He took entrepreneurship during his early twenties intending to grow in a way that his business crosses all boundaries. Not only is he a successful entrepreneur today but also has eight ventures of his own.

GIBS is an educational institute that aims to transform young individuals into recognized professionals. IRE stands for Innovation, Research, and Entrepreneurship which is a feature of the Global Institute of Business Studies that encourages students to put their best foot forward before they enter the real world. A good college can help bring out the best in you and play an important role in building a career path. Mr. Ritesh Goyal won the 40 under 40 awards for his excellent skills and knowledge in the field of education and looks forward to many more opportunities and achievements that will come along in association with the GIBS.

To know more, visit riteshgoyal.in