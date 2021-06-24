RJ Dixi on how choosing an unconventional profession changed her life

At some point in life, we all have pursued courses or jobs that were not meant for us. After all, doing what you love is what matters the most. In India, we all have witnessed how engineering, medical, law and business management have been considered as one of the most sought career options. Most parents want their children to pursue a career in one of these professions. But with changing times, creativity has got a room that has given birth to unconventional yet lucrative professions. Radio Jockeying remains one such profession, and RJ Dixi has undeniably made a successful career as one of the most sought RJs of India.

Currently working at Radio City 91.1 FM in Vadodara, RJ Dixi has been in this profession for more than a decade. The enthusiastic RJ was once considering making her career in literature. After her graduation in English literature, her parents wanted her to pursue a Master’s degree and then become a professor. Unfortunately, RJ Dixi left her post-graduation course of literature midway to follow her passion for creativity. The doors of success opened for her when she completed her Master’s in Development Communication, CDC - Gujarat University. RJ Dixi’s first job was at Reliance Big FM, after which she has excelled in this field with the speed of light.

The Ahmedabad-based RJ feels fortunate to have opted for a career that boosted creativity and productivity towards work. As an RJ, she has not just interviewed the reputed celebrities from different industries but has also brought a positive impact on people’s mind. Choosing a completely different path, RJ Dixi said, “It was the toughest decision for me 15 years ago. When I discovered my interest in becoming a RJ, I let my mind explore the profession. I believe that when you have hidden talent, do not let it go in vain. The times have changed now, and one does not need to only have an engineering or medical degree to become successful.”

Additionally, RJ Dixi emphasized that putting in hard work is equally important to utilize talent effectively. Setting an example, she proves that no talent ever goes unnoticed. In a majority of her shows, the RJ interacts with the audience and even keeps them updated with the latest happenings in the country and all over the world. In the past, she has been appointed as the Brand Ambassador by the Gujarat Election Commission to make people aware of the importance of voting in elections.

Even during the time of the coronavirus pandemic, RJ Dixi has been there to entertain her viewers. “In such dire times, people want some entertainment. As a part of my job, it is my responsibility to bring some positivity to people’s lives”, the RJ added. Well, with the kind of work and success that the versatile woman has achieved, RJ Dixi proves that how following passion and not doing anything under pressure can help one in achieving the impossible.

