Rockbee expands its footprint, set to open new showroom in Dubai and Malaysia

India, 1st October2021 - Rockbee Pvt.Ltd, a Bangalore-based end-to-end spice brand is set to expand its footprint across Dubai and Malaysia. The brand is planning to open two showrooms in Jumeirah and Bur Dubai (Dubai); and one showroom in Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia). Rockbee imports, exports, produces, supplies and manufactures spices that are mainly delivered to retailers. The company has a wide business area with trading partners in Asia, Canada, Czech Republic, Europe, France, Germany, Israel, Middle East, North America and Switzerland, among others.

Apart from the physical stores, the brand is also foraying into e-commerce under the name of RB spices, which is expected to be operational in the month of January, 2022. Rockbee Pvt. Ltd. is a part of the RB Group, that is associated with hospitality and beverages.

Robin Keryth, CEO, Rockbee Pvt. Ltd. and RB Group, said “We are excited to open showrooms in Dubai and Malaysia. Indian spices are highly popular across both these countries; and they have a strong connection across certain shared cuisines. While we had initially planned to expand the business last year, the onset of the pandemic delayed the initiative. With a sense of opportune times ahead, we are gearing up to open our showrooms to our customers and expand our reach through our e-commerce venture. Hopefully, this will inspire even more partners to work with us”

India produces a wide variety of spices, that thrive due to the different climatic conditions across several regions of the country. Among them, Rockbee offers a wide range of spices, including Cayenne, Cinnamon, Clove, Coriander, Honey, Nutmeg, Paprika, Rose Petals Dried, Shilajit, Vanilla and White Pepper in the form of whole spices.

Shekar Babu, Managing Director, Rockbee Pvt. Ltd. and RB Group said “Our company is proud to be known for its high-quality products. We are delighted that our spices have been widely accepted in the market and earned trust among our retailers in a short period of time. We hope to leverage the demand for whole spice in the domestic and international market and deliver to our customers expectations. We will continue to expand our business and continue producing quality products.”

Founded on 3 January, 2020, Rockbee Pvt. Ltd. is also certified by the Export Development Board of Sri Lanka.

To know more visit: http://spiceexportersdirectory.com/Rockbee

