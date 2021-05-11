Home / Brand Post / Rogers Communications supports India's Covid-19 relief efforts
As the most populated cities of India are being especially challenged to the growing need of essential medical equipment, Rogers Communications Canada Inc has donated a sum of $100,000 to the Canadian Red Cross, which is working with local charitable and medical organisations in India.
PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 10:13 PM IST
File photo for representational purposes. (Bloomberg)

Leading technology and media company Rogers Communications Canada Inc expressed its heartfelt support and deepest sympathies for India which is battling a deadly second wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

As the most populated cities of India are being especially challenged to the growing need of essential medical equipment, Rogers has donated a sum of $100,000 to the Canadian Red Cross, which is working with local charitable and medical organisations in India. This donation will provide oxygen concentrators, ventilators, generators and other essential equipment to support critical needs at this point of time.

“We are so grateful to Rogers for their $100,000 donation to the Red Cross response in India,” said Kelsey Lemon, senior director, International cooperation and programs, Canadian Red Cross. “Their contribution will provide essential care and supplies like medical support to our teams on the ground which are desperately needed and will help save countless lives,” Lemon said.

Several Canadian citizens, including team members of Rogers, customers and partner companies it works with, are directly affected by the Covid-19 crisis as they work to support family, friends and colleagues in India at this time.

To make a donation to the Canadian Red Cross, to support Covid-19 relief efforts in India, please click here

