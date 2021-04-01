Rohit Githala: Decoding the definition of success

Rohit Githala is a 24-year-old social media expert and entrepreneur. With the business acumen of a 40-year-old businessman, he can be called the ace of all trades. A young innovator from Sikar, Rajasthan, Rohit Githala designs political campaigns and handles social media PR for his clients. This young Indian is redefining success with his sharp strategic management skills. An eye for minute details has enabled Rohit to grow tremendously, especially in recent years. He ensures to keep a track of the latest trends in the industry which has led him to successfully run several notable campaigns for various celebrities and politicians.

Rohit Githala has been hyperactive in creating content for social media for a long time now. He holds more than six years of experience in the field. His skills in analyzing ongoing social media trends and the evolving digital market are outstanding. His way of working, sets him apart from his counterparts and rivals in the industry. Owing to these qualities, many politicians have reached out to him for collaborations and personal projects. Famous names including Acharya Pramod Krishnam in the Yogi government approached Rohit for strategy and Graphics management in his campaigns. Acharya was contesting against the then Defence Minister Mr. Rajnath Singh. Furthermore, he has also handled the social media campaigns and strategic planning for the political drives of Mr. Harsh Dev Singh, the former Education Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. Some other notable names like Rajasthan State Congress Committee's president and former minister Mr. Parasram Mordia, and former Health Minister in Rajasthan, Dr. Rajkumar Sharma and his team.

Rohit Githala is a living testimony of the definition of success for he has started from scratch and reached heights most people can only dream of achieving. His passion will take him places and will enable him to provide more quality content for us in the coming time.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.