Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Brand Post / Rohit Khanna, Director, Bhutani Group talks about building a strong value system
brand post

Rohit Khanna, Director, Bhutani Group talks about building a strong value system

He shares the four key pillars/values of this journey.
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 04:03 PM IST
Rohit Khanna, Director, Bhutani Group

Age-old wisdom has told us to follow ideals. But Rohit Khanna, the young Director at The Bhutani Group believes otherwise. He says he finds that ideals can be limiting! Instead he chooses to concentrate on is a strong value system that isn’t as rigid as ideals but produces far greater results with a lot more flexibility built in to the system. He shares the four key pillars/values of this journey.

The first of these is empathy, if you understand where those around you come from not just in life but intention as well, you build the strongest of teams. The second is integrity, it is what keeps your mind healthy and your conscience light and a combination of these two can allow you to achieve almost anything you hope for.

The third is respect, both for yourself and for others, just because people are different from you or have a different opinion doesn’t mean that they do not have your best intentions at heart, in fact, these people sometimes make your best allies because you have already covered the contrarian perspective. The fourth is consistent hard-work. Everyone can work hard but what differentiates those who achieve and those who don’t is the consistency with which they can do it.

Every successful entrepreneur is driven by something much bigger than her or him. And it is this drive that pushes them harder and further sometimes even beyond what is good for them.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Google honours American gay rights activist Frank Kameny with a doodle

CBSE cancels Class 12 board exams, people react with memes

Dog’s reaction after barking for the ‘first time’ makes people giggle. Watch

Man returns Bob Dylan’s album to library that he borrow 48 years ago
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Telangana Formation Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP