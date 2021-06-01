Rohit Khanna, Director, Bhutani Group talks about building a strong value system

Age-old wisdom has told us to follow ideals. But Rohit Khanna, the young Director at The Bhutani Group believes otherwise. He says he finds that ideals can be limiting! Instead he chooses to concentrate on is a strong value system that isn’t as rigid as ideals but produces far greater results with a lot more flexibility built in to the system. He shares the four key pillars/values of this journey.

The first of these is empathy, if you understand where those around you come from not just in life but intention as well, you build the strongest of teams. The second is integrity, it is what keeps your mind healthy and your conscience light and a combination of these two can allow you to achieve almost anything you hope for.

The third is respect, both for yourself and for others, just because people are different from you or have a different opinion doesn’t mean that they do not have your best intentions at heart, in fact, these people sometimes make your best allies because you have already covered the contrarian perspective. The fourth is consistent hard-work. Everyone can work hard but what differentiates those who achieve and those who don’t is the consistency with which they can do it.

Every successful entrepreneur is driven by something much bigger than her or him. And it is this drive that pushes them harder and further sometimes even beyond what is good for them.