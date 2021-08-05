Rohit R Gaba: A storyteller raising social awareness through digital media

Meet Rohit Gaba, a typical Punjabi “happy go lucky” boy from Delhi, who loves filmmaking more than Chhole Bhatoore! He started off as a regular filmmaking student until a life changing opportunity knocked at his door in the year 2006. During this year Rohit was shortlisted to assist the renowned director Subhash Ghai for the film ‘Black and White’. Further in 2007, Rohit went on to assist Danny Boyle in the Oscar winning ‘Slumdog Millionaire’. Since then there’s been no looking back. Rohit believes in presenting reality as it is.

He says, “although temporary fictional escapes are good, however there is nothing greater than the truth and the power of simplicity.” This is the reason why Rohit, through his films, aims to balance delightful fiction and gory truth. Rohit Gaba is not only motivated to create content but also add value to people's life through this content. In 2011, Rohit started his own media house called Purani Dili Talkies (PDT) with his best friend and co-founder Nijo Jonson. Together they have created viral films like- ‘Waat the Fart’, ‘Kamera’, ‘Bewadey’ etc among other films.

He frequently makes use of his platform to disseminate information on lingering contemporary social evils like- safety of children, debunking unverified information on social media, online scams involving naive teenagers and many more modern social issues on his channel ‘Rohit R Gaba’. He has also created a Facebook group called ‘Scam Saviours’ for people to come together as a community and spread awareness on scam related issues. This group is a melting pot of information around scams and other related issues, from people specializing in specific fields like, cyber crime to people who are our ‘next door neighbour’. Each one with their specific information to ensure safety and security for ourselves and our children.

For Rohit Gaba the goal is to not just sensitize and make the maximum number of people aware of such social evils but to also help them keep their surroundings safe with the tips and tricks he shares with his audience through his films. Rohit is equally proud of his other roles apart from being a filmmaker. He is a son to his parents, a father to his 4 month old son ‘Krisshiv’, a husband to his loving wife ‘Mukti’ and an adorable uncle to his nieces and nephews. Rohit does not shirk away from his social responsibilities rather aims to incorporate it in his filmmaking. He says, “ I see my online following as an extension of my family and feel a sense of responsibility towards them." Today Rohit’s online family is 850K strong and it seems to be growing stronger every day!

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.