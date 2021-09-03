Rohit Reddy displays how his passion for fitness feeds entrepreneurial dreams

Rohit Reddy is a Hyderabad-based real estate businessman who doesn’t shy away from flaunting his moolah or luxuries, unlike other contemporary entrepreneurs and businessmen. He goes by the book that says if you got it, flaunt it in bold. Entrepreneurship and fitness may seem like the two ends of a spectrum for most of us. But that is far from true. Rohit is a true example of having the best of both worlds. He is a real estate entrepreneur in sectors of power, and entertainment, fitness, fashion, and philanthropy - all in all, a businessman with a heart (and a toned 6-pack body!)

Rohit Reddy believes in the power of focusing on one’s fitness and often talks about how fitness is synonymous with entrepreneurship. For both sets of interests, you require a strong mind, crazy motivation, relentless zeal, hard work, and passion. Indulging in fitness and a healthy lifestyle helps Rohit instill a great level of self-discipline and motivation in his personal life, which also flows into the way he shows up as an entrepreneur.

It also keeps him active, energized, and healthy at a time when all of us understand the importance of health. It’s his grit, resilience and passion that make him stand out, even after being dealt huge personal blows. Testament to this is his successful flagship real estate business that runs under the name Signature Developers, continuously adding new projects under its belt and changing the way we think about luxury living. Signature Developers has been instrumental in delivering projects that are extravagant, to say the least. He takes interest in developing projects with his team of architects and interior designers to build spaces that would make any home buyer want to own it, with world-class living standards. No wonder, they have transformed the skyline of Hyderabad.

Rohit has interest in developing projects with his team of architects and interior designers to build spaces that would make any home buyer want to own it, with world-class living standards.

You can find Rohit working out at a gym when not discussing business strategy and real estate expansion plans with his team. He is a disciplined businessman and gym enthusiast, ensuring that gives them both their due... To keep his fitness regime regular - Rohit puts in a lot of hours sweating in the gym doing Cardio, Lunges, Pushups, Side Planks, Burpees, and Deadlifts.

He also loves to train in Muay Thai, a form of martial arts. In his own words, here’s what Rohit has to say about the discipline of Muay Thai, “As with any martial art, Muay Thai cultivates self-discipline. The slow nature of progress has taught me consistency and patience. It’s only with these two that one begins to see gradual changes and an increase in strength and stamina. The self-discipline cultivated by this sport finds its way into all aspects of my life, including my work and goals.”

Even when COVID-19 hit the world, he didn’t let the pandemic affect his workout regime. He made the most of his private gym and home workouts

Rohit believes in living his life king-size. But that doesn’t mean his business takes a backseat. It’s been 15 years since he founded his dream company where he serves as the Managing Director. He is a renowned businessman not just in his home city of Hyderabad, but is also known the world over for his signature and iconic structures that mark the locales of the city. He has earned many awards for being a distinguished entrepreneur of his time. Some of these are The Economic Times Promising Entrepreneur of the Year 2019 and a Hyderabad 6-star 2014 rating for Signature One by CRISIL and The Economic Times Best Brands in 2019 for his business venture Signature Developers.

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by SRV Media. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.