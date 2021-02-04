Roshni Kapoor bags the title of Top Brand Endorser 2021 at Panache Image Awards

IND USA
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 04:47 PM IST

Popular social media personality, Roshni Kapoor who is quite popular amongst the youth recently bagged the 2021 Panache Image Award in the Top Brand Endorser category. She received the award by Bollywood Music Director Ismail Darbar Ji & Bollywood Film Director Mr. Raaj Shaandilyaa presented by famous Bollywood fashion designer And Founder Mr Vishal Kapoor (VK), the award show honours several sectors of the entertainment industry.

Roshni is herself a fashionista, owning her clothing brand called Haute Manmzel. Having more than 3 million followers on social media, she has bagged awards such as Youth Icon Award, Most Stylish Diva of India, Women Entrepreneur of the year and Role Model of the year 2021 to name a few. She is A Brand Ambassador Of Jehangir OraCare Dental Centre and Derma Touch India for skin laser and Hair. She has judged Countless beauty pageants, inaugurated a couple of Places. She endorses with Popular brands like Inox, Pantaloons, Asus, Urban Clap, Sunburn Festival, Michael Kors, Ariel India, Samsung India, Oppo, VLCC, PC Jeweller and Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna Clothing Brand.

Speaking about this award she says, "I am super happy on receiving this award. I never thought I'd reach here when I started initially. From endorsing small brands to now being awarded the title Top Brand Endorsers... I feel so grateful and blessed. Thanking each one who has supported me. And special thanks to the Director of Panache who trusted me for this award. Lots of love to everyone."

Roshni is a fashionista and keeps her style game strong. Her outfit choices are to look at and the way she carries them is a treat to see. Humble, grounded and polite is what Roshni is for the lot! Her clothing brand has garnered immense love and appreciation for comfortable and contemporary outfits.

The very hottest Roshni Kapoor is born in Srinagar, brought up in Amritsar (Punjab) and currently residing in Pun. She marks her description as a motivational, fashionista and an adorable personality. She offers articles and images on her official pages to help her followers build the perfect closet which includes her blog posts and beautiful fashion photography.

Many of her posts are highly visual – This is particularly relevant in her OOTD (Outfit of the Day) category. She shares luscious photos of her day, detailing everything she wears. She also provides links to where you can buy what you like. Her followers apparently like to share her OOTD. There are always plenty of comments from her fans giving her opinion on the outfits.

The very stylish and glamorous, Roshni Kapoor has worked in many Ad films with famous personalities like Sudha Chandran and Milind Gunaji. We are soon gonna see her in a famous brand Ad of Ayur lite ( hair oil & skin capsules).

Roshni Kapoor is incredibly proud of herself being self-independent. Roshni says - "Nothing feels special than being self-reliant so royally and becoming admirable personality." Although Roshni Kapoor belonged to a well off family, her mother was a lawyer and her father a businessman. At a very young age, she lost both the parents and since then she did all on her own. She has gained all her respect and position with her hard work and succeeded. That's what makes her stand out of rest.

Her diversified dressing styles has given many of her follower's ample amounts of ideas to put on in the day to day fashion. The end result of mixing such diverse dressing styles was FUSION. Right from semi-formal, jeans, co-ords, highly elegant dresses paring dressing with jewellery. The trend to put jewellery with semi-traditional clothes never goes out of trend and that adds more style in your life.

Roshni Kapoor is a lady of sheer style and great knowledge of fashion trends which makes her stand out of the rest. She has the correct sense of mixing sensual and classy dresses and bold yet eye-catchy looks. Her idea of clothing embraces human comfort under her choice of clothes.

Roshni Kapoor never takes casual dressing casually!

Making sure you guys always have your fingers on that fashion pulse, without the hours of searching. Kapoor says, “The love and adulation from all my fans is the energy that keeps me going and it helps me strive higher. First and foremost I’d thank my followers for showering their love on me and my work. I promise to not let them down.”

Roshni Kapoor being asked about what satisfaction she receives being a fashion- insta. She says “The greatest satisfaction is that it gives you an identity of your own in the domain you are. People know you, your fashion sense and appreciate it. Appreciation and love of your followers are all you need!"

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.

