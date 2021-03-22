Royal Green Packaged Drinking Water appoints Sonu Sood as their brand ambassador

To help someone in need selflessly is probably the best thing one can do in their lives. Bringing a smile to their faces or seeing them benefit because you decided to do the right thing is probably what success is- not just fame and money. Sonu Sood is seen portraying something similar in this new TVC for Royal Green Packaged Drinking Water as their brand ambassador.

ADS Group’s Royal Green through this TVC has highlighted how real success can be tasted by taking a new path away from the traditional one and discovering your untapped potential. In this 60 second TVC, you get to see how a successful superstar considers being comfortable under one’s skin as success and not just fame and fortune. Royal Green has beautifully portrayed the message that success comes to those who believe in their goals and have the courage to travel across the undiscovered road.

Virat Maan, CEO, ADS Group, stated, “Our association with Sonu Sood will further reinforce what our brand Royal Green Packaged drinking water stands for and believes in, and lend our consumers greater brand bonding, trust and dependability.”

The association of Royal Green with Sonu Sood as the brand ambassador fits in perfectly. This is because the ideologies and philosophies of both blend in wonderfully. The TVC goes beyond the traditional definition of success and believes that success lies beyond the ordinary, and one has to introspect and take the untrodden road and see where it takes you.

Sonu Sood, speaking about the association with the brand, stated,"I am thrilled and proud to represent a brand such as Royal Green Packaged Drinking Water, whose ethos and brand philosophy involve redefining success. The brand's communication truly reflects my belief that the path to success lies in choosing the untrodden course. The brand film evokes people to introspect and rethink what success means to them to enable them to genuinely #TastetheSuccess."

Even though one has money and fame, the real taste of success is experienced when one has power and shares it with the people who help them achieve it in the first place. When it comes to success, one shouldn’t have to try too hard. It is about being able to express yourself effortlessly.

ADS Group, as a company, believes in a sustainable development approach that guarantees long-term success. ADS Group is a completely Indian setup and promotes a strong sense of consumer orientation, business ethics, and love for the nation.

