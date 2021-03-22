Royal Green Packaged Drinking Water appoints Sonu Sood as their brand ambassador
To help someone in need selflessly is probably the best thing one can do in their lives. Bringing a smile to their faces or seeing them benefit because you decided to do the right thing is probably what success is- not just fame and money. Sonu Sood is seen portraying something similar in this new TVC for Royal Green Packaged Drinking Water as their brand ambassador.
ADS Group’s Royal Green through this TVC has highlighted how real success can be tasted by taking a new path away from the traditional one and discovering your untapped potential. In this 60 second TVC, you get to see how a successful superstar considers being comfortable under one’s skin as success and not just fame and fortune. Royal Green has beautifully portrayed the message that success comes to those who believe in their goals and have the courage to travel across the undiscovered road.
Virat Maan, CEO, ADS Group, stated, “Our association with Sonu Sood will further reinforce what our brand Royal Green Packaged drinking water stands for and believes in, and lend our consumers greater brand bonding, trust and dependability.”
The association of Royal Green with Sonu Sood as the brand ambassador fits in perfectly. This is because the ideologies and philosophies of both blend in wonderfully. The TVC goes beyond the traditional definition of success and believes that success lies beyond the ordinary, and one has to introspect and take the untrodden road and see where it takes you.
Sonu Sood, speaking about the association with the brand, stated,"I am thrilled and proud to represent a brand such as Royal Green Packaged Drinking Water, whose ethos and brand philosophy involve redefining success. The brand's communication truly reflects my belief that the path to success lies in choosing the untrodden course. The brand film evokes people to introspect and rethink what success means to them to enable them to genuinely #TastetheSuccess."
Even though one has money and fame, the real taste of success is experienced when one has power and shares it with the people who help them achieve it in the first place. When it comes to success, one shouldn’t have to try too hard. It is about being able to express yourself effortlessly.
ADS Group, as a company, believes in a sustainable development approach that guarantees long-term success. ADS Group is a completely Indian setup and promotes a strong sense of consumer orientation, business ethics, and love for the nation.
Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT Group journalist is involved in the creation of this content.
Global IT consultancy firm Xebia Group acquires Appcino
- The move is aimed at accelerating digital transformation with powerful low-code competencies.
Fashion Influencer Divya Chawla inspiring people by visual storytelling
- An expert in her own right she has clocked in over two years in the industry and began her journey after having her twins.
Raktim Singh: Digital Anthropology is key for successful digital transformation
- Read on to get clarity on this thought leader’s take on Digital Anthropology and what it takes for holistic digital transformation in any organization.
Appinventiv helps Dominos increase conversion rate by 23%
- After playing an active role in digitalizing famous food joints like KFC, Paradise Biryani, Pizza Hut, etc. Appinventiv, a global end-to-end digital transformation service provider, partnered with Domino's, a leading food chain, and brought their conversion rate up by 23%.
Royal Green Packaged Drinking Water appoints Sonu Sood as their brand ambassador
Kissflow launches brand campaign on #ThePowerofSimple at work
Milind Soman & Tisca Chopra graced 4th annual convocation of Parul University
Mudit Khandelwal, a successful entrepreneur, digital marketer & ecommerce expert
Meet Maninder Singh: A successful entrepreneur who has always dreamt big
Plus Fitness named in 10 most promising gym franchises
Amjad Khalid's unique Dough Central is consolidating genuine worldwide foods
- Delightful for the taste buds, Dough Central has some irresistible treats in its menu.
Mohit Grover aka Mohit Madanlal Grover: Becoming a public figure
- During the Covid-19 situation when the whole country was under lockdown, Mohit came out on the street to help the needy.
Darshan D Jain believes in giving back to the society, more than making money
- To begin with, Darshan D Jain is a name pretty big in the dry fruits business in Mumbai. He operates in tonnes of dry fruits every week and trades in exotic dry fruits like apricots, pistachio and others from Iran and Afghan.
‘Laptop Repair World’ typifies how low can laptop repairs go
- Coupled with same day at-home laptop services and genuine computer parts, the premier service center is rising in popularity.