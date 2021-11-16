RRB Grade D admit card to be released soon visit Prepp.in for mock test & alerts

Railway Recruitment Board Grade D admit card is expected to be released in December 2022. Only meant to be available online, RRB Grade D exam hall tickets can be downloaded at rrbcdg.gov.in. Group D Admit Cards will be released 4 days before the exam date. RRB will also activate links to check exam date, mock test and exam city a few days before releasing RRB Group D Exam Admit Card. Exam city and centre information will be released 10 days before the exam.

RRB Group D Exam is expected to fill 1,03,769 vacant posts including Track Maintainer Grade IV and Assistant in various technical departments (Electrical, Mechanical, S&T). RRB Group D Exam will consist of a Computer Based Test (CBT) and a Physical Efficiency Test (PET), qualifying candidates will have to go through Medical Examination and Document Verification.

RRB Grade D is one of the most awaited examinations in the country, with over 1 crore candidates vying for 1 lakh vacancies.

Group D Exam CBT (Computer Based Test) is based on MCQ style questions. 100 questions of 1 mark each will be asked from candidates. ⅓ marks will be deducted for every incorrect answer. RRB Group D CBT consists of the following categories: General Science (25 questions), Mathematics (25 Questions), General Intelligence and Reasoning (30 Questions) and General Awareness and Current Affairs (20 Questions). Candidates should download and practice Sample Papers for Grade D Exams as the first step of their preparation.

Railway Recruitment 2022: What Now?

With a lot of uncertainty surrounding 2020-21, the onslaught of Covid-19 put a halt to a number of operations across the country, including Railway Recruitment. Now, with almost 80% of the population partially vaccinated against Covid-19, railway authorities are looking to restart nationwide recruitment operations.

RRB ALP and RITES Recruitment are expected to release their exam dates soon. RRB NTPC CBT I was successfully conducted in July with results of 1.25 crore applicants to be released in the last week of November 2021. RPF SI recruitment is expected to be conducted between December 2021 to February 2022, after a hiatus of over two years.

