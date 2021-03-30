Rubal Dhankar is a policeman by profession and a fitness trainer by heart

A police personnel affiliated with Delhi Police, Rubal Dhankar is a trainer known for his looks and charm. Passionate for bodybuilding and working out, Rubal Dhankar is a policeman by profession and a trainer by heart! A charismatic police official, he found his love in bodybuilding when he was working with Delhi Police. Still a policeman, he believes in following his heart and doing what his heart tells him to do. Developing interest in bodybuilding, Rubal Dhankar succeeded in shunning the widespread perception of the Indian masses who used to think that no police personnel in the country is fit and fine. Thanks to him, the masses no longer think so! By becoming a social media sensation back in the year 2016, he became an inspiration for his colleagues as well. Keeping himself fit and fine and fulfilling his duties as an officer, he surely took everyone by surprise! An enthusiast trainer, he even auditioned for a reality show that helped him become popular by manifolds. Competing against other contenders, he even went ahead till the semi-finals. Proving to be one in a million, he has surely shown the world a different side of a policeman who might otherwise be perceived as a rowdy person!

A chirpy person by nature, he says that he feels the happiest when he gets to engage in such activities. Known for his popular interests, he is no longer a policeman who is supposed to look after the masses. He is perceived to be a training enthusiast and a policeman who is very well juggling between his passion and profession. In light of his social media presence, he has been active on such platforms. One who stands apart from the normal crowd, he has his own charisma and feels happy whenever he gets the opportunity to train. When he got eliminated from the show, he found a new interest and launched his own YouTube page. From fitness videos to training tutorials, he has posted a variety of videos for his fans and followers to choose from and get inspired! Not only that, but he has also been committed to his passion, unlike others who leave their interests in the midst of their professional lives. Showcasing the true spirit of a sportsman, he acts as a fitness icon for millions who get the energy to remain fit and fine.

Recognized for his looks, love for training, and liveliness, he is undoubtedly a ray of hope for all those who feel that work has isolated them from their interests and hobbies. Besides, he also teaches everyone the spirit of happiness and joy. While most people have lost their happiness in their lives, he is ensuring that he stays happy and healthy come what may. Such souls are worthy of becoming popular and famous. So, here’s to Rubal Dhankar, who is a passionate individual and a responsible professional. Lastly, he is a fun-loving person who is sure to never give up on life!

You can connect with Rubal Dhankar on Instagram - @rubaldhankar

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.