Rudra Ravi Sharma: The genius behind successful political campaigns

Whether you are interested or not, the digital platforms will always cease to amaze entrepreneurs who start a business to promote methodological perspective on their terms. We are all short-sighted and very often see one side of the world; nevertheless, Rudra Ravi Sharma stands out unboxing traditional means of running systems, especially 'Politics'.

He is farsighted who foresaw the power of influencing people using social media in 2010-11 when people were learning how to make a Facebook profile; he was actively running multiple Facebook pages with more than half a million hits individually.

Rudra Ravi Sharma, founder, Webtale Media, believes that the active online presence of your business or politics is indeed an important essential. Be it a website, an e-commerce platform, a social media page or a combination of all three, getting company online will help you earn major benefits and it’s a boon to have better marketing features online. Even if your company does not conduct business online, customers and potential customers are expecting to see you online, which Mr. Sharma understands and believes in the authenticity and reliability of information.

While exploring the web world, he Co-founded 'InsistPost' in 2015. Indeed, he never knew it would churn more amass than one of the biggest Media groups in India, Network18's FirstPost with 1477 global positioning. InsistPost was ahead of its time and ahead in global rankings as well. A young passionate genius of such a massive successful online platform surmounted the absurd notions and single-handedly demonstrated proficiency in 'Political Campaigning'. Started as a volunteer emerged as a strategist in the year 2017 politics, he saw potential in his interest in understanding the social media and political campaign algorithm, and turned it into his work base dominating political campaigns with a digital approach, especially Social Media.

We all know how Social Media catalyzed the 2014 & 19 general Elections in India in an unprecedented manner. He foresaw the hidden element of the digital media revolution before anyone else. He led several winning election campaigns of Regional and National parties includes list such as BJP, AAP, INC, Samajwadi Party, etc. In states like Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka by deploying his team.

What is interesting about Rudra is, he is earning big projects from North to South India where they have top names already present and to grab projects from such big names is not a small achievement. His work ethics and intelligent understanding of the political satires and stake screws are rare. His generosity in professional life and Stone determination not only helped him build a mammoth of a digital platform but also a trusted organization of people.

He is witnessing the rise and fall with utmost vanity in his strength in this profession. His principles can be understood with his displeasure towards unprofessionalism. After having a long experience in the field of entrepreneurship, Rudra Ravi Sharma had seen all sides right from his first venture, and he talks of how so-called 'Social Media Experts' sometimes fail to deliver reliable strategies and mishandle trends. He is affirmative about the future of Social Media.

Rudra Ravi Sharma is indeed an ambitious personality and his aspirations have pushed him to venture out of his comfort zone for all these years. As one says "nobody should see the chinks in your armor", he truly believes those chinks in the heart's armour through which our true colours shine. These are just a few milestones in his career, and his agility is strengthened enough to bring more glories on a political front.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.