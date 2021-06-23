Rushabh Kothari- From managing your bank account to managing your social media

Rushabh had never really imagined that life would take him from being a chartered accountant to the proud co-creator of Elite Discoveries- a fast expanding digital marketing agency based in India, and Canada. This young entrepreneur had roots in a humble background, and initially he came with little to no connections to the business world.

However, he was something of a visionary and at one point he decided to put all of his time into the growth of an agency he had ideated along with his partner Mayank Jain. Through consistent diligence, and quick application of his financial knowledge- the man successfully expanded his business at exponential rates in a matter of five years.

“You have to give up something valuable to gain something invaluable,” he claims; and this drive and passion for perfection continues to show in the fantastic work that his company does today.

His company has managed to bring together a network of 25 different digital marketing agencies under one wing. This is noteworthy, since we have seen very few large-scale collaborations within this competitive industry. Altogether, Elite Discoveries has helped a network of over 500 influencers who have seen tremendous growth under the company’s supervision.

They have been able to connect people across various brands for content outreach and directed advertisements. Till date, Rushabh and his teammates have worked with over 750 clients, and gone on to receive accolades from over 150 of their clients. Needless to say, the initial struggle of the business has been paid off by the returns that they’ve witnessed all through the years.

Rushabh further wants to make an impact in the life of various virtual aspirers, and take his business to greater heights. Our good wishes rest with this visionary, and we hope that he gets to achieve all he has envisioned for his company.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.