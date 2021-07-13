Rushikesh Patil is changing the world of corporate life

Established in 1985, the company has captured the market quickly and has emerged as a reputed goodwill in market. Today the company feels proud of completing the success of long year of achievements.

Mr Rushikesh Patil, the new director of this Patil Empire and Royal Group of Construction and Infrastructure, has given a new direction to the company. For the last seven years, he has positively managed the company and has invested in many sectors. After achieving perfection in the construction sector, infrastructure, chemical and energy, the company has put its foot in the film industry, finance, call centre, security agency, hotel industry, spa & salon industry and steel industry. This shows how the company is gradually spreading its wings in other sectors without compromising on existing services.

In an interview, Mr Patil said that the company's main aim is to bring revolution in their industry through modern equipment and technologies The company has already achieved this milestone through award-winning infrastructure projects. The application of such modern equipment and technologies in one home is what differentiates Patil empire from others.

Rushikesh Patil decided to engage in business early in his life and learnt from his mistakes. Prior to that, he has worked in the industry for 2 years, gaining basic knowledge. Within these 2 years, he learnt all the pits and fall of business and later on joined this empire. Patil empire earned a name in the industry in a short span of time.

Rushikesh believes in the saying that everything is possible if you believe in yourself.

Started with 40 representatives, the company has now touched 200 and can handle projects costing between 10-500 Cr. Even in this current pandemic where many businesses were shattered completely, Patil Empire retained its business because of his innovative ideas, which he gets from other investors and travelling to different places.

Commenting on what makes businesses successful, Rushikesh said, “Profit and loss are part of in every business. Opening multiple sister firms makes it possible to compensate a company’s loss with others profit. One can keep oneself motivated even in bad days with patience. These qualities differentiate a successful person from ordinary people.”

He further added, “Everyone wants to be successful in life, but its important to work on your talents. Business owners can pick up life lessons from successful people. Greatness lies in living life such that one is remembered even after death.”

The company is also leading in the infrastructure, chemical and energy sector. There are many roads, dams, and canals across the country built by this company. Thus, along with the infrastructure sector, the company is leading in other sectors also. The company is working with many infrastructure projects across all over the India, which are supposed to be completed soon with the big achievement in the growth of infra economy sector.

For more information, visit www.patilempire.in

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.