Rustomjee Group and Keppel Land unveil world-class integrated township in Thane

Rustomjee Group, one of Mumbai’s leading real estate developers, and Keppel Land Limited (Keppel Land),a Singaporean urban space solutions provider for sustainable urbanisation, are pleased to announce the launch of the first cluster of residential units in this world-class integrated township, Uptown Urbania, in Thane.

Redefining the concept of home, Uptown Urbania is a one-stop hub that comprises residential spaces, commercial spaces, as well as a wide range of entertainment facilities and lifestyle amenities. The township is well-located in the heart of Thane, and has easy access to medical and educational institutions including Smt. Sulochanadevi Singhania School and Podar International School.

Uptown Urbania showcases the best in design thinking by incorporating inputs from experts across multiple disciplines including designers, architects, as well as sustainability and environmental consultants. The township is designed by India’s renowned architectural firm, Architect Hafeez Contractor, and international landscape architect, COEN Design, the architect for Tree House Condominium in Singapore which holds a Guinness World Record in 2014 for the world’s largest vertical garden.

With a starting price of Rs. 1.18 crore, two and three bedroom configurations are available for sale at Uptown Urbania’s first residential cluster, La Familia. There are three 47-storey residential towers in La Familia, and each unit offers spectacular views of Thane city and Yeoor Hills. Sale of the units will commence on 23rd December 2021.

The top two floors of the residential towers are designated as rooftop recreation zones, providing amenities and facilities such as a rooftop swimming pool, a sky yoga deck and rooftop barbeque counters. In addition, family friendly features such as a mini rock-climbing wall, a bouncy playground and water theme parks with splash slides are also available on the ground floor.

Mr. Boman R. Irani, CMD, Rustomjee Group said, “Along with our trusted partners from across the globe, we at Rustomjee are elated to announce Uptown Urbania. Thane will witness a world class township that not only is equipped with world class facilities but also will offer a lifestyle upgrade like no other. As we put our design thinking principles to the best possible use, what’s coming next will definitely be worth the wait.”

Mr. Ho Kiam Kheong, President (India) of Keppel Land, said, “The collaboration combines Keppel Land’s international experience and township expertise with Rustomjee Group’s extensive network of partners and local know-how to develop an innovative and multifaceted township that enriches people and communities. This is in line with Keppel Land’s strategy to scale up in India and provide solutions for sustainable urbanisation. We are confident that La Familia will garner strong demand from homeowners and investors alike.”

About Rustomjee Group

Rustomjee has carved a niche for itself in the ever-growing real estate sector, with a portfolio that includes 16.6 million square feet of completed projects; 10.9 million square feet of ongoing development and another 22 million square feet of planned development in the pipeline, spanning across the best locations of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Their portfolio currently includes two very large townships at Thane & Virar with residential spaces, office complexes, retail developments, spaces for healthcare and education. The group has gated townships & standalone landmarks spread across Prabhadevi, BKC Annexe, Khar, Off Juhu Circle, Borivali.

Rustomjee lays emphasis on adding value to the lives of their homeowners through their core business, their CSR initiatives and philanthropy. They have strived to ensure that every blueprint includes child-friendly spaces for parks, playgrounds, and learning rooms and thereby encouraging families to spend quality time. To know more about Rustomjee, please visit us at www.rustomjee.com

About Keppel Land

Keppel Land is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Keppel Corporation, a Singapore flagship multinational company, which provides solutions for sustainable urbanisation, focusing on energy & environment, urban development, connectivity and asset management.

Keppel Land delivers innovative and multi-faceted urban space solutions that enrich people and communities. Its sterling portfolio includes award-winning residential developments, investment-grade commercial properties and integrated townships. It is geographically diversified in Asia, with China, Singapore and Vietnam as its key markets, while it continues to scale up in other markets such as India and Indonesia.

