Sagar Sharma- The True Youth Leader of Congress

Sagar Sharma is Ajmer's popular youth leader who is immensely loved by the people for his contribution to society. He belongs to Kekri City in Ajmer, Rajasthan. He was always affectionate and helpful towards the weaker section of society. In fact, he was one of the primary reasons his father, Dr Raghu Sharma, who is the Health Minister of Rajasthan, won the previous Kekri Assembly election. Speaking of his educational background, Sagar completed his studies at Maharaja Sawai Man Singh Vidyalaya located in Jaipur. After this, he pursued Business Management from the University of James Cook located in Singapore.

Sagar, along with the Youth Brigade has assisted many people in distress during this deadly pandemic. They all united solely for the purpose of social work and providing necessary amenities to the poor section of the society during this pandemic. He also helped the migrant workers travel back to their respective hometowns during such a dangerous situation.

Sagar, who is under Congress, expressed his solidarity with the farmers. He believes that the Government is absolutely inconsiderate and responsible for the farmer's distress. India is a country that majorly depends on agriculture and thus the whole farmer's strike was gravely serious. Their demands were valid and should have been met by the ruling party but they chose to ignore the situation. He also mentioned the whole Khalistani flag rumour surrounding the protest. He said that the BJP Government has always tried to lead people in the wrong direction, thus steering away from the main objective. They do this in order to frame their side of the story as right. The farmers never had any intention of insulting their motherland. In fact, it is the Government in power that is doing so.

Sagar Sharma loves to help underprivileged people. In fact, he spends his free time with the common people. There is a system in which people come up to him with their issues and he provides solutions. It is not unknown that young people shape the future of the country. Thus, seeing young and empowered people such as Sagar Sharma is truly amazing. The best part is the fact that in spite of being such a big political figure, he is readily available for the masses and conducts sessions with them personally. Moreover, he is a very straightforward and transparent person, which is not a common trait in today's politicians.

Sagar Sharma’s participation in the Commonwealth Youth Parliament virtual event was truly the biggest achievement for him. He declared it on his social media handles. Sagar Sharma is truly inspiring; we hope to see him more and on even bigger platforms across India, doing even greater deeds. To know more, follow him on:

Social Media : Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/SagarSAjmer/

