Sahil Khan becomes first Indian to be the presenting sponsor for Mr. Olympia

Sahil Khan takes being the Youth and Fitness Icon of India very seriously and every milestone he has achieved over the past few years is testament to the fact, then be it with empowering youth into fitness to fitness entrepreneurship, he has been raising the standards of fitness in the country and is now taking India on the world map of the fitness domain.

Sahil Khan is now the proud presenting sponsor this year of the world famous fitness event, Mr. Olympia with his very popular brand,

MYFITNESS, popularly known as MyFitness Peanut Butter. To add to the glory, he is the first ever Indian to do so in the history of this very prestigious fitness industry showcase event.

For more than 55 years, the Mr. Olympia name has been a symbol of excellence & achievement. Held annually in Las Vegas, Joe Weider’s Mr. Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend is widely regarded as the most prestigious bodybuilding & fitness competition in the world.

Sahil Khan’s MYFITNESS most widely known as MYFITNESS PEANUT BUTTER is India’s first and only US FDA certified Peanut Butter and the country’s best peanut company.

Sahil says, “Quality and fitness have always been my relentless mantras that I have followed in everything I have done. Today to be a part of such a prominent event in the world of fitness is a very good and proud feeling for me and the dream of years ago is slowly but surely taking shape. But mark my words, this is only the start, I am not going to rest before doing a lot more solid work and creating a lasting impact on the world of fitness in the world.”

Founder of Mr.Olympia, Joe Weider was a Canadian body builder and entrepreneur who co-founded the International Federation of Body Builders (IFBB) alongside his brother Ben Weider. He was also the creator of the Mr. Olympia, the Ms. Olympia and the Masters Olympia bodybuilding contests. Winners of the iconic “Olympia” title are among the most celebrated champions in the history of physique competition.

This is the fitness industry’s most prestigious event which takes place this year in Orlando, Florida for its 2021 world championship weekend. After overcoming significant challenges in 2020, organizers of Joe Weider’s Mr. Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend are hosting the event this year on the weekend of October 7th-10th.

Kudos Sahil. Here’s to many more milestones to unlock and achieve!

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.