Sahil Seth hosts Delphic Council logo launch, celebrating art & artisans

Promoting art and culture, Sahil Seth, IRS, joint commissioner rank officer in the department of GST and Customs, hosted the official launch of the logo of Delphic Council of Maharashtra at the Raj Bhawan. With the unveiling of the logo, Sahil Seth, also the President of the Delphic Council of Maharashtra presented a memento to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari who unveiled the logo. Sahil Seth, known to encourage young entrepreneurs, and has also been acknowledged by the World Book of Records, London for his contribution toward society during covid times.

“The logo and identity of the Delphic Council of Maharashtra symbolize “WATER” as a metaphor of peace through arts, as exemplified by the Delphic Games from the ancient times,” explained Sahil Seth, also the honorary adviser to the steering committee for the BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) young leaders for the period 2020-2023.

The Delphic Games are organized around the world every 4 years by the International Delphic Council based in Berlin and have traveled to 8 countries and counting. The International Delphic Council is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-political, non-religious, non-sectarian global movement for arts & cultures explained Sahil Seth, Honarary President of Maharashtra Delphic Council. In the past, India has participated in 3 editions of the Delphic Games in various countries and bagged gold and silver medals in South Korea and Malaysia.

The Delphic Games celebrate six art categories namely, Musical Arts and Sounds (singing, instrumental music, electronic sounds), Performing Arts (dance, theatre, circus, puppetry), Language Arts (literature, poetry, moderation), Visual Arts (painting, graphics, sculpture, installation, fashion, photography), Social Arts (communications, Internet, media, pedagogic, didactic) and Ecological Arts & Architecture (urban planning, landscaping, preservation and conservation of nature, monuments).

“Maharashtra is among the first states to have registered State Councils. It is a privilege to be a part of the movement that fosters harmony among people of different backgrounds and cultures through arts. We hope to create and nurture global opportunities for our people. We have immense talent in India and we vouch for a pathway for budding artists to reach even greater heights with the support of the Delphic Movement,” said Sahil Seth, adding that they will soon announce their first set of initiatives focusing on children.

The Delphic Games were born in ancient Greece 2500 years ago as the twin-sister of the Olympic Games. They are to Arts & Cultures what Olympic Games are to physical sports. Delphic Movement has received tremendous support from renowned artists among the fraternity of music, crafts, designers, dancers, actors, academicians, etc... The event was also attended by several well-known celebrities including Hema malini, Paresh rawal, shreyas talpade, Bhagyashree and many others.

