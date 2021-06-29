Sajil Khandelwal: The actor debuts with 'Confessions of A Rapist'

“Confessions of a Rapist”! Any listeners? Never heard of this other than the courtroom, right!

These confessions are being portrayed by Sajil Khandelwal in the above-mentioned movie, which is a real excruciating eye-opener of where the youth in the society is leading towards. Sajil has done pure justice to the character played by him. Interesting! But Who is Sajil Khandelwal?

Sajil Khandelwal is an Actor, Batsman & Bowler, Model and a successful businessman too. He manages to do multiple role-plays at a time. Be it Modelling, Acting or handling his Business affairs, Sajil does it all with a panache unique to his personality. Casting his “Off-Spins" Sajil entered the Indian Cricket Team, where he earned fame as a spinner as well a Right-Handed Batsman. Starting from a very young age of 12 years & later playing for under teens (14,16,19) and later under 22, Sajil landed in Ranji Trophy and placed his dominant mark in Cricket.

Born and brought up in Uttar Pradesh, Sajil was groomed well by his father. It was him who led Sajil to participate and get selected in the Indian Cricket Team. Being a real source of inspiration, Sajil learnt from his father the values and virtues he possesses now. Despite being multi-talented and well recognized Sajil maintains his Low Profile as imbibed and taught by his parents. Coming from Cricketing Background, discipline is enrooted in Sajil from the very beginning.

While grounded in Mumbai, to set his Acting career in pace Sajil also owns www.health.com. He started this website to create awareness of Health and Fitness amongst the Youth as well the masses.

This eventually became a profitable business venture and put Sajil in a league of one of the eminent Businesspeople of the fraternity.

Sajil had a few movie offers before, which he rejected due to script. The reason to opt for this script is the social message it renders to the masses about a very critical subject which is a nuisance to the Humanity as a whole.

Sajil is also a fitness freak and spends quality time on exercise and workouts.