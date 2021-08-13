Samar Productions releases 'Na Hona Tumse Door' by Gajendra Verma

Produced by Dr. Pranjal Khewalkar, Na Hona Tumse Door, sung by Gajendra Verma has finally dropped and as always netizens are showing all sorts of love and appreciation for this delightful song. Also featuring actress Mannara Chopra, the love ballad is shot in the beautiful valleys of Kashmir with snow-capped mountains adding an extra romantic touch to it.

Presented by Samar Productions, the newly launched record label has already carved a niche for itself in the music industry with the release of Na Hona Tumse Door at a grand event in Mumbai. The launch party was attended by many prominent personalities from the entertainment industry and it definitely looked like a star-studded affair. Producer Pranjal Khewalkar is extremely overwhelmed looking at the response for his debut project. He says, “Samar Productions is like a newborn baby to me. Everything about it is extremely overwhelming. Our first song, Na Hona Tumse Door by Gajendra Verma has made it to people’s hearts. It feels great to see when your debut project doing wonders. With Samar Productions we are now gearing up for many more interesting projects that are currently in pipeline. So stay tuned!”

Na Hona Tumse Door showcases the unmissable chemistry between Gajendra Verma and Mannara Chopra who are making us fall in love all over again. The song has already garnered millions of views just within its release week.

Gajendra Verma the man with the soulful voice has done this time and again. His 'Emptiness' filled many emotions in every empty heart. Tera Ghata made the Millenials realize the actual meaning of losing or giving up on love. The melodious singer is back again with a love rendition alongside actress Mannara Chopra who is known for her work in Bollywood and down South.

Produced by Pranjal Khewalkar, Na Hona Tumse Door is directed by Aman Prajapat in association with Virtual Planet Music under the banner name Samar Productions. The song has been officially released on Gajendra Verma’s YouTube channel and we cannot help but keep listening to it on loop.



