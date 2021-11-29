The Consulate General of India, Hong Kong & Padmabhushan Ustad Mushtaq Husain Khan Association (PUMHKA) had hosted a grand concert, “SAMMAAN” – A Tribute to Late Ustad Ghulam Husain Khan, as a part of the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence (Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav) and in the memory of one of the pioneers of Indian classical music, late Ustad Ghulam Husain Khan Sahab (son of the first recipient of the Padma Bhushan and Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, late Ustad Mushtaq Hussain Khan Sahab).

The event was held on the 23rd of November, 2021, at Hong Kong City Hall. It featured some of the top Indian classical music exponents of Hong Kong: the dynamic father-son duo, Ustad Ghulam Siraj Niazi (son of late Ustad Ghulam Husain Khan and the Chairman of PUMHKA) & Mehdi Hasan Niazi (grandson of late Ustad Ghulam Husain Khan), the incredibly talented disciples of Ustad Ghulam Siraj Niazi; Shobhana Rajesh Iyer (Hindustani vocal), Gaurang Soni (Hindustani vocal) & Siddhi Jain (Hindustani vocal), accompanied by Shri Nagendra Shrestha on Harmonium and Arup Guha on Tabla. The grand concert also featured guest dance performer, Eranki Srihari Baladitya, also known as Hari Om (Kuchipudi).

BIOGRAPHY OF LATE USTAD GHULAM HUSAIN KHAN

Late Ustad Ghulam Husain Khan, an eminent vocalist and one of the pioneers of Hindustani classical music, was the son of late Padma Bhushan Ustad Mushtaq Hussain Khan (the first recipient of the Padma Bhushan and Sangeet Natak Akademi Award). He belonged to the illustrious Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana, one of India's oldest and renowned gharanas, which owes its allegiance to the tradition of Miyaan Tansen.

Born on the 15th of August, 1936, in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh (UP), Ustad Ghulam Husain Khan was initiated into the noble lineage tradition and art at a tender age by his father. The latter was one of the doyens of the gharana, late Ustad Mushtaq Hussain Khan, with rigorous training for over two decades and has performed on vocal support. After the demise of his father in the year 1964, Ustad Ghulam Husain Khan continued his training under the tutelage of his legendary elder brother, late Ustad Ishtiaq Hussain Khan, who then further groomed him into excellence, not only in Khayal but also in numerous allied forms of Hindustani classical and light classical music, such as Tarana, Sadra, Dadra, Thumri, Ghazals, Tappa, Soz, Bhajans, etc. Ustad Ghulam Husain Khan also composed and directed music for many TV serials, documentaries, etc.

Having been one of the leading torch bearers of Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana with a professional career of over 60 years, Ustad Ghulam Husain Khan performed in India and abroad and has many disciples around the globe carrying forward his legacy, including his sons and grandsons. He was also the founder of Padmabhushan Ustad Mushtaq Husain Khan Association (PUMHKA) - a non-profit organisation based in Hong Kong, which promotes performing arts, specifically Indian classical music; vocal, instrumental and dance, through conducting concerts, events and workshops.

The son of late Ustad Ghulam Husain Khan, Ustad Ghulam Siraj Niazi, who is the Chairman of PUMHKA, continues to carry on the rich legacy of both his father and grandfather.

