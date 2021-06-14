Samnit Singh Stands to Be the Youngest Instagram Fitness Influencer

Health is a topic that is intertwined with every aspect of our lives and it’s almost impossible to ignore it at any point. And with people being confined to the restrictive little cubicles of their homes due to the ongoing pandemic, looking after our health and physique is the biggest form of self-care one can perform.

With the advent of technology, social media has become an almost indispensable part of our lives. While it does help us connect with different people, there is definitely a scope of constant stigmatization of people based on their structures and a constant pressure to look more buffed or trimmed. Hence comes the diet pills and steroids into play where the cons formidably outweigh the pros. But let’s keep a sense of positivity surrounding us for a bit.

While social media does have its share of problems, it can’t be denied that it does open the whole world wide open for us. Social media has definitely made it easier for us to interact with people. Starting from finding the perfect workout routine to tips regarding how to approach the process, people have wide access to loads of resources online. But what matters is how it is presented to the people. It is the responsibility of these social media influencers to make people realize that working out is something that people need to do for themselves. It is not just about the aesthetics and the likes, it’s about a person’s well-being. But unfortunately, very few people follow that.

Samnit Singh is a 16-year-old boy who can only be termed as a fitness freak. An inspiration to everyone in his age circle and beyond, Samnit is extremely conscious about not only is physical health but also his fitness routine. While most people get into this space for a short period of time and move forward with their lives without realizing the importance what they are doing, Samnit can definitely see himself doing this full time. He is already one of the biggest names in his arena. Samnit has maintained his physique by putting himself through loads of hardships, but he believes the first and foremost thing one should to do make the initial leap is to develop a sense of commitment and routine towards it. He believes that following a routine in a disciplined manner can take a person to unprecedented heights.

Samnit believes that just eating healthy isn’t sufficient if a person wishes to remain fit. Performing bodily activities and an efficient and achievable workout routine is also equally essential. Not a regular gym going person, Samnit wants to lead people to path of physical fitness in a completely hassle-free manner.

It’s needless to say that there’s only more we can learn from Samnit. Be it the various workout tips he shares or his sheer dedication towards his work, what he does his commendable. Not to forget that he is only 16. And the importance of his work cannot be overstated. Samnit says that exercises and workouts just aren’t meant for attaining a certain physical level, it helps people with relieving stress to. And with the pandemic taking a massive toll on all of our mental health, it is definitely the need of the hour. Samnit wants to ensure he uses his platform to make people aware of the advantages of maintaining a healthy and fit lifestyle.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.