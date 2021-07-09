Samri Multani – The Young Self-Employed Businessman Who Is Talk of The Town

Samri Multani whose real name is Jagjeet Singh belongs to the new generation of youth who believes and loves to be self-dependent. Samri's native place is Pehowa in the Kurukshetra district of Haryana and currently living in Chandigarh. Some children and young people study to get jobs to be in government or in the private sector, however, Samri always aspired to be an entrepreneur from a very young age and started learning the nuances of business by doing odd jobs. Today Samri is a successful businessperson and handling multiple ventures.

“Self-Dependent” or “Aatmnirbhar” are the keywords today in a young people's circle. More and more young people are choosing to be self-employed as around 22% of 16 to 21-year-old are willing to start their own venturesome point in future and more than 9% of 22 to 30-year-old are already self-employed after finishing their education. Samri Multani comes under this bracket of young people who sought to be an entrepreneur and nailed it by getting success, however, this journey has not been smooth because every success story has its own ups and downs, same is with Samri.

After completing his High School education, Samri went abroad for further education, however, after 2 years he came back to India from Canada and started doing small jobs on a very low salary basis in the travel industry where he learned all the nuances of overseas traveling industry that how it is operated and the skills to handle customers. After getting enough experience, In May 2015, Samri started his journey of entrepreneurship and opened his own travel agency and named it “Multani Overseas Travels”.

At the start of his business, Samri faced a lot of challenges because of the backout of clients or partners. This caused a lot of revenue loss and Samri encountered a very hard time, however, being in the business for long helped him to cope up with these initial setbacks and gradually came over from the roadblock. After successfully handling the initial hurdles, and due to his hard work, perseverance, never say die attitude, Multani Overseas Travels has become a synonym of trust and integrity. Word of mouth plays a vital role in creating the goodwill Samri Multani enjoys today.

Till now, Samri through his agency has helped over 5,000 people to settle down overseas. With the god grace and as the fruit of his hard work, Samri opened a unit of Multani Overseas Travels in the year 2020 and named it Global Gateways which truly a sign that if you are true to yourself and believe in your abilities, can achieve anything in life. Samri Multani is an inspiration to all the young people who want to grow in a righteous way with sheer hard work and using the trial and error method. Success eventually comes to those who constantly seek it and Samri Multani is surely that person.

