Sandeep Molugu alias Sandy Artist on how social media adds to his success

One cannot deny the fact that social media has opened doors for many businesses and professions. Whatever field of work you are in, social media platforms have been instrumental in fostering any profession. Among many sectors, fashion and beauty have seen an upward trend ever since they got exposed to micro-blogging platforms. Calling internet and social media a boon, Sandeep Molugu aka Sandy Artist has brought success under his feet.

The makeup artist, in his outstanding career of more than 10 years has redefined beauty and makeup. Having worked with the who’s who in the tinsel town, the celebrated stylist has rightly got a great fanfare ever since the audience started consuming content over the digital space. Giving bridal makeovers a new meaning with his platform ‘Sandy’s Artistry’, he has undoubtedly become the first choice for many celebrities and models in India as well as abroad.

Being a former voice and accent trainer, choreographer and performer, Sandy considers his life a rollercoaster ride. Getting accustomed to social media and the latest innovations in the digital world, Sandy Artist has rightly showcased his talent and built a strong fanbase over the web. “I am grateful that people have given me immense love on social media. It has been a one-stop destination for me to showcase my talent, and a majority of my work is shared on the internet to educate all the beauty and makeup enthusiasts”, revealed Sandy.

Always preferring bridal makeup over other types of makeovers, the Hyderabad-based stylist has given a unique blend of styling to his clients. With the advancement of technology, Sandy Artist believes that one must market their work well on the internet. He further said, “The traditional means of marketing are lately becoming obsolete. I am grateful to showcase my work to a larger audience through the internet.” So far, he has not just styled his clients with different makeup avatars, but Sandy Artist has even innovated distinct makeovers.

Giving make up new meaning, the versatile MUA has worked with the best names from the film and fashion world including Jacqueline Fernandez, Karan Johar, Taapsee Pannu, Allu Arjun, Manish Malhotra, Varun Bahl, Tarun Tahiliani, Shantanu Nikhil to name a few. In such difficult times of the pandemic, Sandy Artist has been utilizing social media by portraying his best work. Learning and exploring new styles while staying indoors, Sandy Artist can’t wait to create wonders with his makeup and styling as soon as the situation becomes alright.

