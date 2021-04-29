Sandeep Vashist is a leading digital marketer and political consultant in Delhi

Sandeep Vashist, a digital marketing expert-turned-political consultant, handles the campaigns and digital promotions of major players.

It takes just more than a passion to evolve through experiences and keep pushing to achieve more. Sandeep Vashist is an entrepreneur with ambition.

With the growth of the internet and the popularity of social media, the web has become a new communication tool. Social media has seen tremendous changes in the last few years in many fields. Experienced players as well as newcomers are fully active on social media platforms to connect with the masses.

For this purpose, the importance of a person who can run this show has also increased significantly, a person who can maintain their presence on social media.

Sandeep Vashist, a pioneer political consultant who runs a digital marketing company in Delhi, said, “Everyone has been witnessing the power of social media in politics since the early 2010s. Now, all those who are in the early stages of their political careers should keep their presence firmly on social media platforms.”

On asking how it all started, Sandeep mentioned, “Even after working hard and seeing an upward trend in the digital marketing business, I was still missing on something and couldn’t find peace in my work. I used social media as a tool to connect with local authorities and share problems in my video like water scarcity, long electricity cuts, poor un-serviced roads in my local area, soon issues started addressing and I got popular among locals. Via social work, I started consulting political candidates to do good work for their constituency. This will help in winning the hearts and eventually elections."

If there is one thing that has kept the world going despite the COVID-19 lockdown, it is the internet. And it is the thousands of stories about Bollywood celebrities, start-ups, and new innovations, facilitated by digital PR, that have made the internet a saviour in these times. The term online marketing has exploded like anything and every business out there is trying to utilize online channels these days.

Especially in a country like India, where thr youth is interested in politics and every young politician wants to connect with the public, social media is of huge help. In the Covid era, the old-school practice of distributing pamphlets and arranging crowd is not possible. Sandeep helps people to connect with their audiences on digital platforms.

The “Sandeep Vashist Report Card” YouTube/Facebook channel has gained a lot of popularity in no time, with lakhs of followers and millions of video views.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.