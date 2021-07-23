Sandesh Motwani delivers a stellar cinematic experience with his latest song

A highly-anticipated new single; Bollywood-Pop standout Sandesh Motwani delivers a mature, well-rounded single with “Yeh Baarishein.” Sandesh Motwani is back with new music – that’s always good news! “Yeh Baarishein” marks the first ‘Bollywood’ driven single of 2021 by Sandesh in collaboration with debut artist Anagha Gaikwad. We think Sandesh has outdone himself in showing his versatility which has only left us captivated and looking forward to more and more music from him.





“Yeh Baarishein” gives Sandesh Motwani an emotional masterpiece – no questions asked. Sandesh is really showcasing his versatility in 2021 and this time, returns to lush balladry with the unveiling of “Yeh Baarishein. First and foremost, the Bollywood-Pop Singer- Songwriter, Composer, Filmmaker is able to showcase his stellar direction for an experience so cinematic, we can only imagine to experience in the movies but, Sandesh crosses the bar for giving us the very same experience through sheer talent and storytelling. Sandesh has an incredible voice, and on “Yeh Baarishein”, along with Anagha Gaikwad, their beautiful performances consist of a sweet, soft and gentle as well as painful, heartfelt, more impassioned moments where they ‘let loose’. There’s a refined beauty to the track, and the emotive vocals that pull on the heartstrings of the listener. It's a perfect marriage of vocals giving us the most heartfelt song wishing for more.





Even when Sandesh provides a different take from his previous music, he still maintains the same amount of reality, where we know this song belongs to Sandesh Motwani – that’s a pro by all means. Additionally, he’s backed by respectable music production and cinematography works, all courtesy of Vishesh Motwani, his prodigy of a younger brother. To know, the acoustic-driven backdrop with the combination of acoustic guitar, piano, and string will play to the song's strengths by all means, is Vishesh's genius. All the right elements in place to drive the message home. We hear that Vishesh Motwani is the one behind all the music production and cinematography works in all of Sandesh's previous releases. A team of wonder brothers who are definitely reaching for the stars.





The music video is hands down the most cinematic experiences delivered by an independent artist. Sandesh's stellar direction showcases his love for filmmaking. Featuring Anisha Jaisinghani and Myra Parihar on their debut, the actors hit the right chords with their emotive, true to character performances. We see Anisha's fanbase is already asking for more from her. We can hope with best of hearts to see Sandesh and Anisha share the screen again with their beautiful performances.





"Yeh Baarishein" really captures the essence of staring off into the rain and thinking of that special someone. Almost anyone with a pulse can identify with the feelings described in this song. All in all, “Yeh Baarishein” is a mature, well-rounded Bollywood-Pop single for Sandesh Motwani and Anagha Gaikwad giving them a respectable, worthwhile, cinematic and the most heartfelt song.





Link: https://smarturl.it/yehbaarishein-video

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.