Sangram Singh supports Aslov Automotives as they launch their electric scooter

Humanity has yet to weave the web of life. It is made up of many threads, of which we are just one. Whatever we do to the world, we do to ourselves as well. All are intertwined. Making stuff isn't the most environmentally friendly choice, but it's a good way to make something incredibly useful, as a solution to an unresolved issue. Mr Sangram Singh, an international wrestler, is ready to work towards the green cause as he is promoting Aslov Automotives Private Limited, an electric mobility firm.

During the launch of Aslov Automotives Pvt. Ltd.'s Hyena M1, an electric scooter, he emphasised the value of electric mobility and urged people to turn to electric vehicles to reduce their carbon footprint.

Mr Mohit, the CEO at the launch said that “ Hyena M1 is offered in different ranges, starting from 60 Km per charge to 150 Km per charge. The company is aiming to roll out 2000 units in its first year. Dealership allocations are open for major cities in India. The company has an in-house OEM unit, which makes it robust in terms of after-sales service and spares support, unlike other brands. The company and the people associated with it are grounded in the ethos of quality and affordability and they aim to make electric mobility accessible and available to all.”

Aslov Automotives Private Limited is an Indian electric vehicle manufacturer with offices in Pune and Bhopal. Their goal is to provide their customers with a high-quality, low-maintenance electric vehicle alternative. With a current annual production capacity of 4800 scooters. By next year, they plan to double their production capacity.

When it comes to quality, they agree that consumers should be able to get more bang for their buck when it comes to electric mobility. They also ensure a luxury experience, whether it's in terms of aesthetics, construction, or product satisfaction.

The Hyena M1 is now available for reservation throughout India. The company offers an industry-leading eight-year mechanical warranty on the frame and body of their electric scooter. This scooter has been built with full localization in mind and comes in eight vibrant colours.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content

