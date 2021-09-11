Sanjana Mahindrakar Bringing Bharatnatyam to the fore

Sanjana Mahindrakar is an award-winning Bharatanatyam dancer, who has been performing around the world for over 15 years. Among her many honours, she received the WOW Mhahsa Award for teaching specially-abled children Bharatnatyam, which was presented by renowned Bharatnatyam teacher, Uma Rele. About her journey, Sanjana says, “I have the world alongside leading experts in the field of dance such as Sandip Sopparrkar, who is a German trained ballroom and Latin Dance expert, representing America at various festivals and shows.”

Sanjana has received two National and one International Award for her excellence in Bharatnatyam.

She is A Bharatnatyam performer, understanding the aesthetic value of traditional culture as also the beauty of the contemporary sensibilities, Sanjana Mahindrakar is a young talented lady with a passion for dance. Full of enthusiasm and love for the art, she started learning Bharatnatyam at a very young age of eight years and successfully completed her Arangetram under the able guidance of Guru Smt. Charmaine Ann Lazarus in the year 2014. Her zealousness took her a long way ahead wherein she completed her training not only in Bharatnatyam as a dance form but also mastered the different aspects of Bharatanatyam including Nattuvangam and Singing with the support and encouragement of her guru, Smt. Charmaine Ann Lazarus. From participating in local competitions to proudly representing her county, India at the global level and for numerous international dance festivals, she has won many accolades along the journey. Inspite of being an active performer at multiple events of national and international level she has been very humble and down to earth and believes that practice and hard work are the only things that can do good to any artist. As the Guru of many, she has strived to preserve and promote Bharatanatyam with our future budding students.

She has dedicated herself to teaching, performing and promoting the Bharatanatyam dance form and yet continues to be a student of the art and add to her repertoire. In her capacity as a teacher, she has worked tirelessly over the years with students and the local communities not only by teaching this unique art form but also by helping them appreciate and cherish the traditional aspects of this ancient dance form. She has been training her students for the Akhil Bharatiya Gandharva Mahavidhyala Government Exams from the past 6 years. She is a member of the CID –UNESCO (International Dance Council). Associate member of AITA /IATA, Greece. The amateur organization of Theatres. She has recently been interviewed by 94.3 Radio One and by Shweta Saxena founder of Woman TV India.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.