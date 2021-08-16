Sanjeev Jain CEO AAI explains Why you should expand your business in Singapore

Despite walking the economical rough road due to the global pandemic in 2020 and even now, we have seen exponential growth in business opportunities in India as well as overseas. Venturing into an international business opens up new doors for your company in terms of foreign investments, diversification, and increased sales due to a wider reach.

Having said that, it is very natural to wonder exactly where you should plan on establishing your business. Well, we got you covered. Mr. Sanjeev Jain, the founder, and CEO of Ace Advisors India, a consultancy company that has helped many businesses to form a solid foundation in over 100 countries globally. According to his research and experience with setting up companies overseas from 2014, he says Singapore is a great country to establish your company in. You might be wondering exactly what does Singapore has to offer that makes it so special? Hang in there and hear from the best himself, “Singapore is gifted with a beautiful position in the global economy and plays a central role as a business hub in the heart of Asia. The city-state has always been recognized as the center of world affairs, characterized by its well-developed infrastructure, political stability, open trade policy, highly skilled workforce, and pro-business environment has propelled Singapore to be the world’s Launchpad to success. It is made up of a great mix of Asian, European, and American influences, and is familiar to the international business community. Singapore's strong currency and infrastructure make it the perfect place to set up offshore companies.”, says Mr. Jain pointing out a few of the many reasons why budding businesses should consider Singapore as a potential destination.

Furthermore, the founder of AAI ( Ace Advisors India) highlighted some key important factors of Singapore such as the clarity and righteous legal framework, attractive tax systems, and the regulations of the country that encourage international business opportunities to function as smoothly as possible. One can also benefit hugely from the wide network of opportunities the country has to offer, along with a strong sense of intellectual property protection that provides a stable base for a company to dig its roots deep into the markets.





The question that comes to mind right after we say ‘establishing a company overseas’ is exactly how to do it? According to Mr. Sanjeev Jain, it is wise to rope in a credible consultancy and advising agency right from day one as it is an important aspect for the company’s future. Ace Advisors India is one such company that has helped a wide range of businesses to form a strong foundation in 100+ countries ever since it began its operations in 2014, led by Mr. Jain himself along with a team of talented strategists, financers, advertisers, marketers, legal advisors, and experienced company law professionals. Now let’s talk about the most attractive feature of venturing into a branch of your company in Singapore, the tax systems. The country has a rather rational tax system as compared to other countries in the world. Zero taxes are levied on capital gains or dividends received from the business. This is a particularly alluring country for entrepreneurs who amalgamate and build new businesses. According to Mr. Jain’s research & knowledge, businesses can apply for different tax incentives under the Income Tax Act and the Economic Expansion Incentives Act.

Now, the country has a wonderfully supportive system for revenue management, as pointed out by Mr. Sanjeev Jain. He adds, “Revenue refers to a company's main source of income and excludes items such as gain on the disposal of fixed assets. If your business is an investment holding company, your primary source of income will be investment income, say interest or dividend income. The country’s law exempts businesses from reporting ECI if it is zero or the annual revenue does not exceed $1 million.”





To conclude, Mr. Jain, the CEO of Ace Advisors India encouraged business owners by saying, “Whether you are a non-resident individual, small business, or Multinational Corporation, choosing to establish a Singapore company will prove to be a huge launching pad to the world. Establishing a corporation in Singapore will open to you a plethora of opportunities and skyrocket your business to the next level.” An experienced and effective consulting agency should be the number one step for entrepreneurs before setting up their business or a branch overseas, a credible and result-oriented agency like Ace Advisors India led by an experienced professional Mr. Sanjeev Jain will prove to be of great help. You can reach out to him to avail of the services or for further guidance through the link below

