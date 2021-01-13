Sanskar Daryani talks about how a positive outlook can change lives

The idea of personal development, self-improvement and positivity have finally become mainstream in the sense that they’re now widely accepted as things that not only improve but also evolve a person’s inner and outer life. However, as common as these ideas and qualities may have become, they’ve almost always needed books and people to propagate and promote them. In the digital era, people seem to have evidently shifted to social media icons, celebrities and influencers as one of their sources of motivation, opinion and happiness. Having said that, only a very few social media personalities make it a point to ensure dialogue about passion, hard work and faith through their platforms.

Sanskar Daryani is a social media influencer who has secured a place for himself not only in the car community of India but also in the hearts of his followers. Sanskar belongs to the city of Indore in Madhya Pradesh and has a rich and cultured family lineage. His family owns a confectionery business which is one of the best in the country.

What drew Sanskar Daryani towards making himself as a social media influencer was his extreme passion and liking towards cars. He has to himself a bunch of super luxury cars (like Lamborghini and Porsche), and decided to showcase his life around cars and style on social media platforms. Over the years, this seemingly small but very powerful decision resulted in him becoming one of the youngest and fastest growing car enthusiasts and influencers in India.

Sanskar Daryani gives glimpses of his very luxurious life by putting up extraordinary shots and videos of his cars. He is a car reviewer as well and ensures that the content he puts out characterizes authenticity.

The one very important detail that distinguishes Sanskar Daryani from his contemporaries is the usage of his platform. He has made it a point to use spaces of Instagram captions and stories to talk about the significance of motivation and positivity. He believes very strongly in personal development as a goal and says, “In my experience, having a positive outlook towards difficult situations changed everything for me. Despite the resources that I am very fortunate to have, I do have my share of bad days. And I’ve learnt that taking control of your emotions makes a lot of difference. I talk about positivity and faith a lot because I truly understand how relevant they are in today’s world. I take it as a responsibility too, to share uplifting content with my audience.”

Sanskar has a following of more than twenty-four thousand people across social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook. While his content is majorly focused on luxury cars and style, he ensures that there is enough dialogue about passion, energy and positivity. And that, well, is a prime example of an enriching usage of both, social media and fame.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.