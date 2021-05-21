Sapna Ahluwalia appointed as the CMO and Prime Custodian of VAS

Virtuosos from every field, when they come under one roof, advancement is bound to happen. Bharat Metro Digital Services is moving forward to touch the skylines as they appoint growth strategist and business consultant, Sapna Ahluwalia as its CMO and Prime Custodian.

Grounding up from a good experience of twenty years, Sapna Ahluwalia has in-depth knowledge of methodologies, risk management, and account management. She builds a strong business acumen with deftness in conceptualizing robust plans, for market developments in different segments creating more opportunities and business streams in both local and international markets.

Expressing his joy at this confederation, Malik Gilani, the founder of Bharat Metro Digital Services says, “Sapna is one of a kind of individual. We have all looked up to Sapna as she grew in this industry. With her precision in the field, she has carved her niche in the industry. She is the diva of the VAS industry. I could not be any more delighted to have this expert partnering with us in our growth.”

Established by Malik Gilani in November 2020, Bharat Metro Digital Services shares the vision to make India a digitally advanced country. They comprehend the need for computerized showcasing for brand picture improvement and endeavor to aptitude in content and advertising to guarantee client acquisitions, turning into an advantageous excursion for media spending brands and telecom accomplices across the world. With Sapna joining the team, she’ll look forth to develop comprehensive digital marketing plans to build awareness, drive consideration, community engagement, and influence in the marketplace.

Having worked together during their initial days, Malik and Sapna are acquainted with each other’s field of expertise. Therefore, they know how to fill in and shoulder together at the times of need for the flourishing of the company. Sapna Ahluwalia herself is delighted at this partnership. She says, “It is important to put the knowledge of digital and sales marketing to good use. With Bharat Metro Digital Services, I will be having that window to mutually benefit from both. I am genuinely looking forward to this partnership as working with Malik os for surely add on to an exponential growth factor.”

Malik has carved his niche in the realm of content and he undoubtedly has a command over his expertise. Likewise, Sapna is skilled in mobile marketing, enterprise solutions, M-Commerce, and app store execution and management. The amalgamation of both these commendable virtuosos will certainly prove to be a boon to the firm.

Growing with technical advancements and acumen for fair strategies, Bharat Metro Digital Services is undoubtedly stepping up to fill the pans with success. Malik Gilani and Sapna Ahluwalia partnering together are for certain going to be a boon for the firm.

