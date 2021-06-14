Sarpamitra Akash Jadhav- Journey from local to global

In India, there are a lot of myths about snakes. From the place where I belong to people who fear snakes worship them as well. Many believe snakes primarily represent rebirth, death, and mortality. They can remember a face and seek revenge and many superstitions. Because of these superstitious beliefs they would perform tantric rituals to a victim of snakebite instead of seeking medical help. This usually ends with a mourning family left behind the dead. I am from Nagardev, a small village near Ahmednagar in Maharastra. In 2007 when I left school because of my family’s financial issue I had never thought of bringing such great change to my village.

After leaving school there was not much to do and when I met one of my relatives Sunil Bhambal, who used to work for an animal rescue center in Satara, I was interested in knowing more about wild animals and especially snakes. my father supported me and I went to Satara and stayed with him for a year. Within a year I learned a varied species of snakes, how to catch them, and the rescuing process of any wild animal.

In 2008 I returned to my village. I thought of starting a snake rescue team in my village because people here believed in superstitions and it was not easy to see people dying every day. I initially started rescuing snakes and helping my neighbors, within a few days of my rescuing work, I started getting 5 to 6 calls a day. Rescuing a wild animal is not an easy task. This is when I thought of expanding my team as it was being hectic for me to attend every call alone. Atul Pakhare, Nawaz Shaikh, Rishikesh Jadhav, Shiraj Sayyed, Siddhant Waghchaure, Rishikesh Paredeshi, Aniket Pakhare were people who were trained in snake rescuing and they joined our team.

But we could reach only Ahmednagar and not a wide range of people. I remember taking a loan to buy projectors so that I and my team can run campaigns at schools and colleges on how to provide first aid to a person who gets bitten by a snake. Our team operates from Ahmednagar, and we are a 24*7 open rescue center. In 2011, while rescuing a Cobra I was bit by it and was in a coma for around 14 days. Luckily, I survived and continued my work after 2months of rest.

My family includes my mother, brother, sister my wife, and my 2-year-old daughter. Unfortunately, we lost our dad. My brother helps me with the back-end office work which is required when we go out for rescuing. As for me, I am the only bread earner in my family.

I started a YouTube channel named “Sarpamitra Akash Jadhav” in July 2017. I upload videos of my rescue work, first aid, and basic treatment for snake or animal bites to be done before reaching a doctor. People started following and accepting our work. I often describe the species that are being rescued. Not only snakes our teams have rescued various birds, foxes, jackals, and leopards also. To date, we have rescued more than 12000 species of wild animals.

Recently, we have started accepting women rescuers in our teams as a part of the women empowerment program. Megha Bhalerav, Neeta Gajare, Rajeshri Alhat, Sheetal Kashar are a few female members of our team and we are extremely proud of them.

As of today, we have 4.24 million followers on our Youtube page. Wildlife Rescue society is our registered NGO and we have been rescuing animals in Maharashtra for the last 13 years. I am extremely happy to reach people and looking forward to helping them. I would request people to follow us on our Facebook and Instagram pages.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.