Satellite School for Children got recognized as Microsoft Showcase School

Criteria for Microsoft Showcase Schools

60% of educators & leaders have a MEC profile, at least 25% of educators are MIEs & Certified MCE, and 3% of educators are MIE Experts

Meeting every student needs and focus on realizing everyone’s potential

Insights provide guidance for education improvements and visibility into progress

Actively working on developing students’ future-ready skills

60% of total students, staff, and teachers uses Microsoft Teams, 90% of students & teachers use Microsoft Office 365 exclusively &60% of all devices are Windows

Satellite School for Children is the first preschool in Gujarat to be recognized as a Microsoft Showcase School. Microsoft-recognized schools are known for excellence in transforming their learning environment to deliver more personalized education to students and using mobile and cloud technology to better prepare students for success in the workplace.

Microsoft Showcase Schools are a global community of K-12 schools using digital transformation to create immersive, inclusive experiences that inspire lifelong learning and empower students to achieve more. The diverse members of this program have served Microsoft’s Education Transformation Framework to drive a culture of learning, innovation, and continuous improvement. Their hard work is reflected in improved learning outcomes for their students and an increased focus on future-ready skills. It has also provided them with the resiliency and agility needed to effectively transition to remote and hybrid learning during disruptions such as the COVID-19 crisis. Each school that enters the Showcase School program starts at some point on the Showcase School Rubric and continues their education transformation journey at their own pace, with the support of their peers, Microsoft, and its partners all along the way.

Of the total 22000 innovative educators worldwide, five teachers from Satellite School for Children got entitled as Microsoft Innovative Educators Experts (MIEEs), of which 4258 innovative teachers are from schools and preschools in India.

Commenting on this, Manan Choksi, Executive Director, Satellite School for Children, said, “It is a proud moment for us to be recognized as the first Microsoft Showcase preschool in Gujarat. This gives us an opportunity to work closely with Microsoft to lead innovation and communicate a vision for education enabled by technology through the hosting and mentoring of other schools in the global community on transformational educational practices.”

“Microsoft Showcase Schools are shining examples of those applying purpose-driven innovation in a variety of ways to build connection, motivate students, and create a community in and out of school. These schools are truly transforming learning and providing more personalized education to students, empowering them to achieve more,” said Anthony Salcito, Vice president, Worldwide Education, Microsoft.

