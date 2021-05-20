SATYA MicroCapital launches free digital OPD, Covid med distribution programme

To combat the dreadful spread of COVID-19, SATYA MicroCapital Limited along with M- insure has launched SATYA Doctor Sewa, a Digital OPD platform to provide free-of-cost telephonic medical consultation services to support approximately 1 crore people across the nation and the distribution of free Covid-19 preventive medical kits (subject to doctor advice) in 25,000 villages in 22 states through SATYA DawaiSewa - a mission of SATYA Shakti Foundation. Under the SATYA DoctorSewa initiative, the doctors respond to queries between 9 am – 6 pm on a phone call and video call for general queries and are available for 24*7 consultation in case of emergencies, free of cost. COVID-19 has devastated all of India, setting global records for the number of people affected and killed by the deadly virus due to a collapsed medical infrastructure.

As healthcare systems, in urban boundaries across India grapple with the second wave of corvid-19 and are facing devastating consequences, the pandemic has amply demonstrated how a lack of adequate medical care facility, resources like oxygen and medicines, limited awareness on the extent and seriousness of spread of the pandemic, vaccine hesitancy can render rural India vulnerable. This lack of resources is causing major problems for the people in the rural areas who are experiencing symptoms of Covid -19 as in comparison to major cities they are not properly equipped to deal with the pandemic and are badly in need of better medical support. “We are earnestly working towards the safety and welfare of mankind and want to extend all the possible help to those nestling in rural and semi-urban hinterlands.

These initiatives will also facilitate the government by reducing the burden on local medical centres, hospitals and will provide people a platform to address their medical concerns along with ease of access to experienced medical professionals. We want to stand by and ensure that prime importance is given to the health of not only our clients but their family members, friends, relatives, and all other people across 25000 villages, in this way, these initiatives will help us to serve more than 1 crore of the population effectively. It is our foremost responsibility to come together and win over this unprecedented crisis which has posed an inevitable threat to human life” stated Vivek Tiwari, MD &CEO, SATYA MicroCapital Limited.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.

