Save a portion of your salary with Bajaj Finance FD

Investing your hard-earned money into the right instruments will help you take a safe and rewarding road towards financial security. However, mitigating economic risk and interest fluctuations is a necessary step in order to get maximum returns for your funds. In 2020, the inflation rate in India was around 6.2% compared to 4.76% in 2019. With inflation on the rise, it is important to start thinking about tomorrow to ensure that your corpus is able to fund future expenses comfortably.

In addition, market volatility continues to make its presence felt with experts warning short-term investors to stay away from equity or to diversify their portfolio. In this scenario, a fixed deposit is one of those traditional instruments that allow you to get a high return at virtually no risk. What’s more, with instruments like the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit, you can earn returns up to 6.75%. This not only helps correct for inflation, but also allows you to avail all the other FD benefits on offer. Here’s a breakdown of the features you can access.

Invest easily in just a few steps

Keeping your convenience in mind, Bajaj Finance allows you to kickstart your investment journey online. Whether you choose to make monthly contributions via the Systematic Deposit Plan or invest your savings in one shot, the process is simple. You can do it completely online, without having to visit a local branch. Simply fill the form, add your investment details, and make the investment. In fact, as a regular investor, you get a 0.10% higher FD interest rate when you start your FD online.

Get guaranteed returns on maturity

The assurance of getting back the money that you have invested is a big factor when it comes to choosing investments. Even though FDs are not market-linked, checking the safety ratings of the FD you are planning to invest in is important. With Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit, you do not have to worry about this factor at all. You can benefit from high FD interest rates as well as safety of deposit. It is one of the most reliable in the market as it carries ICRA’s MAAA rating and CRISIL’s FAAA ratings. These ratings are the highest in their respective categories and point to timely payouts at maturity and zero defaults.

Apply for a loan against your FD in case of emergencies

Bajaj Finance gives you the option of an online loan against your FD. Thanks to this facility, you can get up to 75% of your FD’s value as a loan when you need money to address a cash crunch. The best part is that you continue to earn interest on your investment! Your money continues to grow in the background, while you tend to your emergency. By availing this loan, you don’t have to withdraw your investment, and this saves you from incurring penalties too.

Make small monthly contributions

The Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit offers the Systematic Deposit Plan, which is unlike the conventional way of booking a fixed deposit. Here you don’t have to secure a large corpus to invest. You can begin investing on a monthly basis and earn interest on it. This scheme works just like SIPs, but without any of the risk involved. This type of solution is ideal for young, salaried investors or those looking to cultivate a habit of saving money and investing. Since you only need a minimum sum of Rs.5,000 for the purpose of investment, it is quite accessible to such individuals.

Do note, each contribution you make will be treated as a new FD, which earns interest at the rate prevailing on the date of deposit. Depending on your goals, you can either have all your contributions mature on a single day or have them mature after their individual tenors run their course.

Single Maturity Scheme

When you opt for a single maturity plan, you get returns on a single, fixed day. To make this possible, the tenor of each subsequent deposit is necessarily shorter than the previous one. You can use the simple Single Maturity Scheme calculator online and to accurately calculate returns and see the breakup of funds.

Monthly Maturity Scheme

In this plan, you gain liquidity every month based on your chosen tenor. You can use the SDP calculator to forecast the returns on your investment as per the amount you would like to earn on a monthly basis. Check the table below to know how your salary can grow through a monthly maturity plan.

Customer Type: non-senior citizen investing online

Interest rate: 6.20%

*These results are indicative.

With so many perks catering to investors, make a smart choice with Bajaj Finance online Fixed Deposit. You can plan your investment based on your convenience and comfort and grow your wealth with ease.