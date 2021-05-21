Scale your business by upskilling your workforce

In today's ever-changing world, it's important for companies large and small to stay ahead in- skills and technological know-how in order to retain top talent. As a result, corporations are emphasizing and understanding the importance of investing in upskilling their workforce to stay relevant and ahead of the competition. This also strengthens the favorable bond with the employees and enhances its positing on the "the perfect place to work" list.

Investing in your employees' skill sets would help your business improve, while providing value to your workforce in staying competent creating a win-win scenario for everyone involved. But many organizations cannot afford quality programs to upskill their workforce or find it challenging to find a single solution to meet their varied upskilling needs.

Univo for Business has begun an initiative called ‘Corporate Learning Fest’ that aims to benefit organizations and meet their consistent upskilling requirements. Univo EdTech works as a strategic partner for top tier education institutes and corporates in India and worldwide offering various services including program growth, content development, student support and more. They bring knowledge, capabilities, and expertise to an institution to support its strategic priorities, so organizations can better focus on their core processes.

Corporate Learning Fest allows an organization or corporation to train its staff on high-demand skills, giving the company a competitive advantage in today's fast-paced world. This learning initiative provides access to limitless learning to one and all. The initiative has been designed in such a way that it can support both small and large businesses and corporations.

What will you get to learn?

The Corporate learning Fest is loaded with courses across domains in formats both short and long. It is created to ensure that no resources or expertise that are in high demand in the industry are ignored. The domains vary from Data & AI, Technology, Products and Services, Marketing and Finance, Management, Healthcare and Wellness, Designing, Money and Business and much more. Thus, whether you work in L&D for a tech-driven or non-tech-driven business, our technology-related course is designed specifically for you. If you are looking to build a stronger digital marketing firm or you want your sales team to sell better – there is a course for every business need. For entrepreneurs or SME too, there are numerous courses to access and take advantage of.

These courses are beneficial for industries like Technology, Finance and Business, Marketing, Healthcare providers, public and private sector services amongst others.

How does it work?

The process is extremely easy to follow. Fill in your details on https://corporate.amityfutureacademy.com/training/ post which you will receive an email confirmation. You can nominate the employees whom you want to train, and they will also receive the LMS access to enroll in the course. The nominated employee/s can then enroll in the course of their choice and earn a completion certificate. One single employee can take upto a maximum of 10 courses.

Other Benefits:

You will have unlimited access to all selected courses, enabling you to use it whenever you want.

Your team will be taught by business leaders, industry experts, and real-world practitioners.

Your corporation will receive a free $499 plan that will enable you to continue to upskill indefinitely.

The first 50 corporates to sign up will get it for 100% free. So hurry up and sign up now!

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.