Scaler Academy begins an outcome-focused data science & machine learning program

Bangalore, 13th August 2021: Scaler Academy, a leading ed-tech start-up for upskilling students and working professionals, today announced their new program for engineers looking to get specialised in Data Science and Machine Learning. The course is called Scaler Data Science & ML. It has been developed based on insights received from a survey conducted by Scaler with over 100 data scientists working with the top 50 tech and product companies globally.

Software engineers with a minimum of 1 year of experience will be eligible to enrol for the Scaler Data Science & ML program. The course will start by building a strong foundation in Data Structures and Algorithms. Then learners will dive into Mathematics, followed by Data Mining, Statistical Analysis, Data Science, Machine Learning, Deep Learning and Big Data. More than 45 critical tech tools will also be taught during the length of the course. The most impactful ones being TensorFlow, PyTorch, Kafka, PySpark, Airflow and AWS. The program will run for 11 months and will prepare aspiring engineers for roles in 3 broad buckets:

1. Data Scientist, ML Engineer

2. Data Engineer, ML Ops Engineer

3. Data Analyst, Business Analyst, Product Analyst

According to a survey conducted by Scaler Academy:

- More than 95% of the respondents have highlighted that Data Scientists need to solve open-ended business problems. However, most other courses available offline & online tend to focus only on teaching how to optimize the accuracy of algorithms rather than how to impact the business positively.

- Over 80% of respondents shared how they struggled initially because the datasets that a data scientist works with in the real world are massive and fragmented, non-standard, messy, and sometimes incomplete.

- 50% of the respondents admitted that they struggle to understand research papers. Data Science, Machine Learning, and Deep Learning are rapidly evolving fields, and new research reports are being published constantly.

To address these demands from software professionals, Scaler Academy has curated the Scaler Data Science & ML course to allow every learner to have an in-depth and hands-on learning experience:

1. Experts from McKinsey and Bain have helped in designing a curriculum to teach product and strategy. The business curriculum is integrated seamlessly into all projects.

2. Students will get practical practice in identifying the Data Science & Machine Learning problem in real-life business problems. The business cases will span multiple industries such as logistics, biotech, entertainment, health, finance, and e-commerce. These projects will be built in partnership with Scaler's partner companies to enable learners to work on actual problem statements and tackle messy or complicated datasets.

3. Scaler Data Science & ML learners will also learn how to read and absorb research papers. Scaler will also aid learners in case they want to write and publish their research reports.

Speaking on the launch of the new offering, Abhimanyu Saxena, Co-Founder, InterviewBit & Scaler Academy, said, "Data Scientists and Machine Learning experts enable companies to make better decisions. They provide a guiding light to the entire organisation, spanning departments as varied as Strategy, Product, Design, Engineering, HR, Finance, Marketing, and Recruiting. They are the unsung heroes who have been guiding their ships through turbulent storms. There is a lot of interest in the industry to work with appropriate people for this critical role. Leading tech companies are willing to pay an average of INR 24 Lakhs per annum to good quality data scientists & ML experts. Still, almost all organisations are struggling to hire the right talent due to the current scarcity. With the help of Scaler Data Science & ML, we aim to bridge this gap."

Scaler Academy is organising an informative webinar as part of the launch of the Data Science & ML program. The survey conducted, findings and insights from the activity, scope and growth in the Data Science and Machine Learning industry and available career opportunities will be discussed. A Q&A will also follow the conversation.

To join the webinar, please visit: https://www.scaler.com/event/how-to-distinguish-great-data-scientists-from-mediocre-ones/

About Scaler:

Launched in 2019, Scaler (by InterviewBit) is India's top ed-tech start-up focused on upskilling college students and tech professionals and creating the finest software engineers in the country. Scaler's industry-vetted curriculum provides the highest quality technology education in the world in various latest technologies. Students enrolled in Scaler are mentored and taught by tech leaders and subject matter experts working with leading organisations, including Google, Facebook, Twitter, and Netflix. Scaler has generated better career outcomes for their learners in a short period than the likes of most IITs. So far, more than 3,500 learners have joined Scaler's educational programs. In 2020, Scaler placed more learners in Amazon than all IITs combined, a feat unmatched by any other ed-tech start-up in Asia. Scaler Learners see 3X growth in their salaries post-program completion with an average salary of around INR 18 Lakhs per annum. The start-up's parent firm, InterviewBit, is featured on the Financial Times Asia Pacific High Growth Companies 2021 ranking – one of the only two Indian Edtech start-ups to make it to the list. Scaler is backed by marquee global investors like Sequoia Capital and Tiger Global.Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Digpu News Network. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.