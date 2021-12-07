Scaler Academy, the techie’s choice

Breaking glass ceilings and moving up the career graph doesn't come easy. It takes hard work, guidance and dedication. Among the diverse range of choices out there, one that stood out to the young software engineers was Scaler Academy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scaler's belief in making value-added education more accessible and helped many students like Naresh Kumar work on their skills. "I used to watch free video tutorials to solve my doubts. These tutorials would help me solve the problems with their own approach, but I wanted to learn more about my approach. With TAs at Scaler, I used to get personalised feedback for every query. It has helped me reduce time while solving similar problems and made my practice hours much more efficient."

Scaler's programs are structured to help software professionals scale their careers while they work. With convenient timings and a pace that allows the learner to cope and master every concept. By analysing the competition and keeping track of what new skills the ever-evolving industry demands, Scaler helps harvest the most of their potential.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"While I was working at my previous job, I was looking for avenues to upskill myself that I got to know about Scaler from google searches. I went through the curriculum, and it checked most items on my bucket list." says alumni Piyush Singh who found himself at Microsoft after Scaler.

A few of the attributes that make Scaler a preferred choice for learners are:

Convenient Access: Scaler's programs are structured to make studying more manageable for students and working professionals. The program offers flexible timings with a pace that helps learners cope better—supported with step by step explanation of concepts, with videos, practice problems and relevant examples to challenge each learner based on their progress.

Industry Standard Experience: The programs give learners hands-on experience with industry-standard problems to better grasp concepts and prepare them with competitive knowledge. The complete course prepares its learners with the right skills to slide into the job they aspire to have.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mentorship: Learners at Scaler have the opportunity to be mentored by software professionals from reputed organisations. A mentor helps them with doubt resolution, career guidance and advice to boost their career. The mentor is an excellent resource for learners to help prepare them for what lies ahead in their careers.

Scaler does more than just professional growth. "What I enjoyed most about my days at Scaler was the teaching style. I looked forward to the mentor sessions because they helped me break out of my shell. I used to keep my doubts to myself because I thought that they would sound stupid. I felt that it was easy to talk to the mentors. They understood my reluctance and helped me get comfortable in this environment." says Shivam Das. Many students like Shivam have found that they grew professionally and learned a few life skills on the way.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With its exceptional programs and placements, there still may be reservations whether opting to study at Scaler is worth it. To these doubts to rest, let's hear what the alumni have to say,

"There are a ton of online courses and resources for DSA which are bound to leave you confused. That's why you need a carefully structured program like Scaler Academy. The curriculum at Scaler is not like how it is in college—even the subsequent batch will not have the same curriculum as yours. That is how fresh and industry-oriented the system is at Scaler." says Rajandeep Singh, SDE, MindTickle.

"Today, after many interviews and many rejections, and learning from those rejections, I am a Development Engineer at my dream company. I know I will undoubtedly reach my goals with the consistency of practice and problem-solving I picked up at Scaler," says Gourab Sinha, Zetwerk.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scaler has been instrumental in changing the careers of over 1500 of its learners in the last two years. With their incredible placement record, it's easy to see why Scaler is a preferred choice by techies. Scaler has uplifted many software professionals and helped them achieve their dreams.

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Digpu News Network. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.