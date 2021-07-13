SEDA OZEN: HOW TO MAKE 2021 BRIDAL MAKEUP? 2021 BRIDAL MAKEUP TRENDS

On the wedding day, the most important day in a person's life, it is the right of both the bride and the groom to look flawless. When it comes to bridal makeup, many models and techniques can come across. So how should a flawless bride make-up be? If your wedding day is approaching and you still haven't decided on your make-up, these suggestions are for you...

Famous beautician and author Seda Ozen, owner of Seda Beauty Salon, who has plenty of followers on Instagram, shared with us how to make this year's bridal makeup.

BRIDAL MAKEUP

When making your bridal makeup, you also need to pay attention to your skin color, the color tone and details of your wedding dress. If your wedding dress is a simple wedding dress, your makeup should also be simple. But you can choose Lipstick in favor of bright colors.

Shades of color, which are the most important point of bride makeup, should not be too dark or too pale.You need to determine the color tone that best suits your skin until your wedding day. In summer weddings, nude shades are usually preferred. If you want to use red lipstick, you should choose a red shade that suits your skin undertone.

YOU CAN TRY DETOXING

As your wedding day approaches, you can try detoxifying to stimulate your skin tone. You should not consume caffeinated drinks while detoxifying. In this way, your skin tone will be saved from getting yellow. Don't forget to apply a good moisturizer half an hour before applying makeup. Be sure to use some but not necessarily make-up when making your makeup. So you'll have a makeup that looks like new all day long. The most important point when making makeup is to have eye makeup done before your skin makeup. This way, the remnants of your eye makeup will not pass on to your skin.

DON'T FORGET TO REHEARSE YOUR BRIDE MAKEUP

You have to rehearse your makeup before your wedding day arrives. In this way, you can try many types of makeup and choose the one that suits you best. In makeup products, you should choose those that are long-lasting and water-resistant. If your hairdresser doesn't have these products, you can buy them yourself and use them.

When your makeup is finished, use a stabilizing spray.

False eyelashes are a must for bridal makeup. Be careful to choose a good product and adhesive. You don't want your lashes to fall off in the middle of the wedding, said Seda Ozen, owner of Waltham Cross Seda Beauty Salon and famous beautician.

