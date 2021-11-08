See how Mayank got more than 2X interest rate on his savings!

In the age of social media, our wish list is only growing. Whether it’s that swanky car or that holiday to the Maldives, a home in the posh suburbs of a metropolitan city or another luxury, there’s really no end to what we want, right? But reality can be a little grim if your expenses outweigh your savings? But what if we tell you that you can earn two times more interest rate on your savings and at the same time enjoy risk-free return and liquidity? Sounds too good to be true? Read on!

Mayank is an advertising professional and is at the top of everything. So, how can finances be left behind? For a long time, he was struggling with a cash crunch at the end of every month. He didn’t just go for a savings account but also received more interest than others! Moreover, there’s nothing more attractive than risk-free returns and liquidity. Plus, what's the point of keeping your money idle? Well, not with the Airtel Payments Bank, where Mayank is an account holder. He gets 2X more interest on his savings. This translates to more interest, more savings!

How does it work?

Mayank gets 6% interest on ₹1-2 lakhs

With Airtel Payments Bank, Mayank gets 6% interest on ₹1-2 lakhs and 2.5% interest on a balance between ₹0-1 lakhs. Here’s an example to understand this better:

If Mayank has a balance of ₹2,00,000 in his account, here’s the interest he will earn.

But aren’t fixed deposits better?

Although this seems like a legitimate way to garner more savings, Mayank, like many others, wondered if he should put his money in fixed deposits? The fact is that there are certain disadvantages that do not serve account holders well in the long run. For starters, there is a lock-in period, meaning you cannot withdraw the money before a certain time, and if you do, there’s a penalty, and you run the risk of losing out on the interest earned.

Furthermore, fixed deposits have a minimum amount requirement below which you are not eligible to open such an account.

What are the other benefits offered by Airtel Payments Bank?

With Airtel Payments Bank, you can also get Recharges, Bill Payments, Scan and Pay facilities!

Apart from getting two times the interest rate, compared to other banks, Airtel Payments Bank offers a slew of benefits. You, as an account holder, can also invest in a safe asset like gold. Yes, the bank offers DigiGold, a digital platform for you to make investments in gold. This feature allows savings account holders to invest in 24K gold using the Airtel Thanks app. What’s more, this also serves as a great gifting option for both friends and family. And with the festive season around the corner, there’s nothing better! Apart from that, with Airtel Payments Bank, you can also get Recharges, Bill Payments, Scan and Pay facilities! Know More

Convinced? Here’s how to open an account with Airtel Payments BankThe process to open a savings account with Airtel Payments Bank is smooth and seamless. Simply open the Airtel Thanks App, apply for account opening, and click on the ‘Video KYC’ icon or banner available in the app.

Post this, add details and verify your Aadhaar and PAN card details and share a few more details. You can then do the video call with a bank official anytime between 10 AM and 9 PM during the week. That’s it! The account will be ready, and you will receive all the details along with your digital debit card. Know More

Airtel Payments Bank also gives you The Safest Way to Pay - Airtel Safe Pay! Know More

The last word

If you too want to earn double the interest like Mayank and enjoy banking features like never before, your search ends with Airtel Payments Bank!