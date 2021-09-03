Sensible financial decisions making the common man alive

India, 1st September 2021: The Indian economy has set many new dimensions for development in recent decades. Today, India has a worldwide identity due to the rapid emergence of the consumer market in all sectors of the economy. A couple of decades ago, it was quite the contrary. The buying power of the common man has a great influence on this shift. For this reason, the Indian economy has been transformed, but the economic struggle of the common man does not cease to grow. In our society, future generations of all families see the continued financial hardships of their parents and accordingly, they also fear of financial struggle in their own lives in the future.

It is also a fact that as a result of certain persistent problems in Indian society, there is economic insecurity in the life of a common man. The large population and lack of quality education are the main social problems and the lack of economic resources becomes the main barrier. Because of this, the pace of economic growth always seems slow. This negatively affects an ordinary man, because despite being educated, they are not able to get the job they want. All these circumstances have failed to establish India's world identity at a very high altitude.

Furthermore, each common man feels disheartened in their life because of the less financial emoluments in the beginning of their life. As a matter of fact, this was his economic struggle because if a person is educated, but his monthly income from his employment is comparatively less, then that's the beginning of the economic struggle only. To fight this issue, ordinary people try to control their expenses from day one. He makes such a way of living his life in which he does not have to increase his desires nor he thinks to like the standard of living of the affluent people. He begins to generate his financial savings by controlling spending and gradually increases them.

Common man uses his savings to provide quality education for his children and to plan for some expected future expenses. In this situation, if he ever gets an opportunity to invest his savings in a small piece of land, he takes that risk. He understands that land is the best financial investment that will yield a safe return after a long period of time to cover some of his enormous expenses in the future. A common man keeps this kind of long term investment for the future education of his children, marriage or building a house. Behind this investment, a common man keeps on saving a small amount in the provident fund and RD account and after a long time buys a small piece of land with the money collected deposited. He is sure that even after such a long time the calculation of inflation will not hurt the future value of his investment.

In the economic struggle of the common man, one side continues to help him, that is to live in a united family. Various financial figures show very clearly that inflation in our society is constantly increasing for all substances. It is so ironic that economic income does not increase, but expenditures continue to increase. Despite everything, if the common man maintains his existence, this is possible only with the financial support of the united family.

It is easy to understand around us that the contribution of retired parents is also included in the monthly household spending. Otherwise, it will become extremely difficult for ordinary people to fight against rising inflation. And retired parents also help their children by providing financial support for their future. Usually, parents invest the lump sum received amount on retirement in fixed deposits in the banks and after a few years that becomes very attractive and division of that funds come as a substantial financial source for the future of their children.

It is clear from all this that a common person with his economic intelligence is constantly fighting the economic struggles of his life and after a long time he starts succeeding. Meanwhile, he understands why he is needlessly increasing his spending? When he makes an analytical study of this, it is found that the interest rates in the banking sector have been decreasing continuously for the last few years which he does not find attractive for his financial savings.

Along with this, when he sees the Indian stock market rising continuously, he is at once eager to make it a means of investment for his savings, but in the second moment, he panics with the fear that if the stock market falls, his financial savings will be completely exhausted. Thinking this way, he also finds that influenced by corporate marketing strategy, he constantly spends his financial savings on new amenities these days. Unfortunately, once again, this is becoming an economic battle for him.

This article is authored by Dr. PS Vohra, author, researcher, columnist and financial expert

