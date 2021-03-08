SEO expert Craig Campbell announces services and appearances for 2021
Glasgow, Scotland-Many businesses recognize that they have a lot to do in order to do marketing for their business in 2021. The internet has been a hub for businesses for some time, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become much more necessary for companies to have good visibility online. This increase in online presence has developed new challenges for business owners.
Getting online is easier than ever, but getting noticed online can be a challenge for many. That’s where experts like Craig Campbell SEO are stepping in to assist business owners. Campbell is a Glasgow-based Search Engine Optimization (SEO) expert that assists business owners around the world with finding a way to get their business noticed.
Campbell knows that those resources are more important than ever and has been diligently sorting out ways in which he can connect with business owners as simply as possible. Recently, that has included ramping up his YouTube page, which is filled with free information and tips as to how business owners can amp up their SEO and online presence.
One of the most popular services that Campbell offers is an SEO audit. An SEO audit is an exploration of a business’s online presence and determining whether or not the work being put into the website is producing the desired results of that work. Campbell also provides suggestions for improvement as a part of this service, and it can be used as a precursor to starting other services with his business.
SEO audits often show business owners their blind spots, which can lead to more effective marketing results. In a recent interview, Campbell stated that “You have to constantly do that because people are always challenging you. It is a competitive market online and people always use new technology, new calls to actions and automation. That’s why it’s important to make sure that your website is up to speed.”
Along with his online services, Campbell is also speaking at two conferences (thus far) in 2021. SEO on the Beach, in Collados Beach (La Manga, Spain), is his first event, in June. He will also be speaking at Affiliate World Europe, which is held in Barcelona, in July of 2021. At those events, he will be speaking about SEO and the various strategies for effectively getting noticed online.
Craig Campbell is a search engine optimization (SEO) professional located in Glasgow, Scotland. Campbell offers SEO courses, performs SEO audits, consults with companies regarding their SEO, and more. Campbell also has a free course on his website, along with a YouTube channel filled with tips and information regarding SEO for businesses. More information about Craig Campbell, along with his contact information, can be found at https://www.craigcampbellseo.com/.
To write to Craig, mail to craig@craigcampbellseo.co.uk
