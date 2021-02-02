IND USA
Chief Guest Suniel Shetty presenting the award
SEO Tech Experts awarded with the title 'Best Digital Marketing Agency in India'

SEO Tech Experts, the leading marketing agency in Gurgaon, once again got the title of 'Best Digital Marketing Agency in India' at the Pride of Bhaarat 2021.
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:25 PM IST

SEO Tech Experts is one of the most renowned and known Digital Marketing Agency in India. Every year the company adds a new feather to the cap by proving its mettle at each stage. In the year 2020, which was regarded as one of the most challenging years, SEO Tech Expert lefts no stone unturned in providing excellent services. In the Pride of Bhaarat 2021 program, SEO Tech Experts won the award title "Best Digital Marketing Agency in India." The event was held in Delhi, and the award was presented by the famous Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty.

SEO Tech Experts, the leading marketing agency in Gurgaon, once again got the title of "Best Digital Marketing Agency in India" at the Pride of Bhaarat 2021. The program was organized by Trade & Event and was held on 16th January 2021 at the Radisson Blue hotel, in sector 13 Dwarka, Delhi. The chief guest for the program was Suniel Shetty, and his presence just gave all the more credibility to the program.

The journey of SEO Tech Experts began in 2009, and it is the 12 year of the commencement of the business. Since the inception, the company has been on a roll to serve many clients from different industries and sectors covering health, real estate, travel, education, etc. Both Mr. Sachin Gupta (Founder) & Ms. Shilpi Gupta (Co-founder) have been fortunate to serve small scale and large MNCs over the years. The entire credit of the award goes to the team's passion and determination, which is always high. It is a team effort that helps the company accomplish numerous awards each year.

"It is surely a proud moment for us to get nominated for the "Best Digital Marketing Agency in India" award. There is a lot of hard work that goes behind the curtains, to make our clients reach heights. The entire team works the whole day, to keep up with the client's expectations throughout. Slowly and surely the world is transforming, and 2020 as a year was a challenging one for each one of us. It taught all the businesses that they have no other choice, but to transform themselves from offline to online. This year especially was a roller coaster ride for our company as well, but it was a fortune to serve numerous clients by helping them to transform and accomplish their digital goals. We were serving some of the businesses right from the scratch, and these challenging projects are the ones that test our own limits as well. We are always open to new ideas, and we guarantee to work harder by each passing day.”- Mr. Sachin Gupta & Ms. Shilpi Gupta stated.

Mr. Sachin Gupta is the founder of SEO Tech Experts and was later joined by Ms. Shilpi Gupta. It is the mutual hard work of both the individuals who have helped the company reach such heights. SEO Tech Experts has a Google-partnered badge that adds to their credibility of the services provided by them. The company has always worked ethically by following all the mandatory rules and regulations.

SEO Tech Experts, which has its base in Gurgaon, has managed to spread its wings across the country with its core being in providing 'SEO' services, along with various other services such as – SMO Services, PPC Services, website designing, content marketing, digital marketing, Google AdWords, Virtual tours, graphic designing services, etc. The company has a very high retention rate of clients that helps themselves set apart from the industry's fierce competition.

About SEO Tech Experts:

The company was established in 2009 and is known for offering high-end and 360 degrees Digital Marketing solutions at competitive prices. Over the years, the company has shown immense growth and will thrive to do so in the future.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.

