‘Service to the public & development of the region are the only goals’

Says Arshad Jamal Siddiqui, the SP candidate of Bhojpur assembly constituency of Uttar Pradesh. The political leader has been interested in social service since childhood. Read on to know more about him.
Arshad Jamal Siddiqui, SP candidate of Bhojpur assembly constituency, UP
Published on Feb 15, 2022 10:59 AM IST
ByHT Brand Studio

Public service – the goal of Arshad Jamal Siddiqui

Arshad Jamal Siddiqui a Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate from the Bhojpur Assembly Constituency of Uttar Pradesh (UP) has been keenly interested in serving the people and the society from his very childhood. Arshad Jamal Siddiqui received education up to class eleventh at Gursahaiganj and higher education from Aligarh Muslim University.

Arshad Jamal Siddiqui resorted to three days of silent dharna and staged an effective demonstration at the gate of the Power Sub Station Power Supply Station, Gursahaiganj to get the power supply problems in the area solved and he succeeded.

Strengthened the Party and ensured victory for party

On the occasion of the birthday of Arshad Jamal Siddiqui in 2008 the former Chief Minister of UP, Akhilesh Yadav blessed him at his BULBUL RESIDENCE and appointed Arshad Jamal Siddiqui as the district president of the Yuvjan Sabha. Arshad Jamal Siddiqui strengthened the party In Kannauj from 2008 to 2010.

Arshad Jamal Siddiqui says he has prepared a comprehensive development plan for the Bhojpur Constituency
Ensured victory

In the year 2007 Arshad Jamal Siddiqui made a political review of the Bhojpur Assembly constituency along with his father Jamaluddin Siddiqui a former MLA and ensured a good victory for Jamaluddin Siddiqui in the 2012 Assembly elections. He grabbed the seat for three consecutive terms.

Prepared Blueprint for the development

Arshad Jamal Siddiqui says he has prepared a comprehensive development plan for the Bhojpur Constituency . He got roads constructed. Worked for widening of Kanpur-Fatehgarh road andKotia crossing to Nauli Mahohi and N Farukhhabad Chibramau road with hot mixed plants. Along with this, he also got Peepa-Pul over river Ganges.

Now he is in the election fray with his ambition to get a bridge constructed over river Ganga. He says construction of a pucca bridge over Ganga would be done at any cost. The proposed bridge would connect Hardoi and Farrukhabad .The bridge would generate new energy in the region and the employment opportunities would get a boost.

