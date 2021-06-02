SET 2021 registration for Symbiosis UG Programmes closes on June 4

India, June 2, 2021: Symbiosis International (Deemed University) [SIU] will be conducting a home-based online entrance test, Symbiosis Entrance Test, popularly known as the SET, for its industry recognised and top-rated undergraduate programmes in the country. Aspirants keen to pursue their career in the domains of Management, Law, Engineering, Media, Liberal Arts, Economics, Computer Applications have to mandatorily appear for SET General/ SLAT/ SITEEE 2021. The registration and application process for all the three tests will close on June 4 at midnight.

Aspirants can visit the SET website to register themselves and select their preferred test. They can register for two tests in the same day, where one test can be taken in the morning session and the next in the afternoon session (for example, SET-Law (SLAT) or SET-Engineering (SITEEE) in the morning session, and/ or SET-General (SET) in the afternoon session). Keeping in mind the safety and well-being of aspirants in the Covid-19 pandemic, SIU wants to ensure a safe, secure and valid test environment for them. Hence, aspirants can easily appear for the entrance tests from their homes. The online examination will follow strict protocols including ID verification, the presence of a remote proctor to monitor the conduct of students and to prevent malpractices. In terms of test set-up at home, aspirants will need to have a web camera, power backup and stable internet connectivity in order to take the test without interruptions.

The SET 2021 has three different papers - SET General/ SLAT/ SITEEE. The SET General / SLAT test will comprise two sections. The first section will have Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) for a duration of 1 hour with no negative marking for incorrect answer. The second section will include Writing Ability Test (WAT) and the aspirant has to answer essay type question for a duration of 30 minutes. The second section will only be evaluated if the aspirant has been shortlisted for further admission process by the respective Institute(s). The SITEEE test will continue to have MCQs only and there will be no negative marking.

With a legacy of imparting quality education for 50 years, several institutes of SIU are ranked amongst the best in the country with its alumni occupying leadership positions across the world. Backed by cutting edge technology, smart classrooms and modern infrastructure, the University has a balanced and vibrant learning ecosystem designed around its multi-cultural and innovative ethos. The University's ultimate aim is to participate in the task of inculcating knowledge and hone skills which are vital to the professionals who graduate from the University.

For online application and other details, please log in to set-test.org.

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by SRV Media. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.